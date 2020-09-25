Paloma Faith announces joy of second pregnancy after six rounds of IVF 'struggle'

Paloma Faith has confirmed she is going to have a second baby with her partner Leyman Lahcine.

The 39-year-old singer announced the news on her Instagram page and revealed she had had six rounds of IVF.

Paloma Faith and french artist Leyman already have a three-year-old daughter together.

The Voice judge shared a picture of her baby bump, telling fans: "It is with extreme pleasure I announce I am pregnant.

"I am going to be releasing new music at this time and wanted to feel free in my body as it changes before all our eyes!

"I love my job and can’t wait for you all to hear my 5th album and I will be out and about playing as much as this crazy time will allow (also a tour next year).

"I am not a skinny pregnant person and I am also high risk in pregnancy so would like to ask the media not to run after me ate get unflattering shots as anxiety is detrimental to me and my baby."

She added that she had undergone several rounds of IVF for this pregnancy: "This child is so wanted, it’s my 6th round of IVF and was a struggle to get here.

"I had a very traumatic first birth and I am also prone to postpartum depression. Being a mother is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me but I will swell up and I won’t “glow”! I intend to be very real about this with you all!

"To all the other pregnant women out there who are as in love with their babies as me but simultaneously s**tting themselves, let’s do this".

In a recent chat with Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, Paloma revealed she had suffered a miscarriage in 2019.

"Last year I was trying again and it was strange because once my daughter turned 18 months I suddenly was like, I want another one," she shared.

"Then I had a miscarriage and it's sort of an ongoing thing."

The singer added: "It's tense. It's not very sexy. I have a scar that isn't healing properly from my caesarian so it's creating a bit of a toxic atmosphere which is also quite hard."