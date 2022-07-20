Ricky Martin facts: Singer's age, husband, songs, kids and career explained

Ricky Martin was one of the biggest pop stars on the planet during the late 1990s.

The Puerto Rican singer and actor has been dubbed the 'King of Latin Pop' and is one of the world's best-selling artists.

He began his career appearing in TV adverts at the age of 9, and started performing music at 12 years old, as a member of Puerto Rican boy band Menudo.

He started his solo career in 1991 and by the end of the decade had become an international star thanks to hits including 'She Bangs', 'Livin' La Vida Loca', 'Nobody Wants to be Lonely', and 'Private Emotion'.