Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding reveals she's battling advanced breast cancer

26 August 2020, 12:25

Sarah Harding reveals she's battling advanced breast cancer
Sarah Harding reveals she's battling advanced breast cancer. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The singer shared the devastating news on social media and told followers that the cancer has advanced to other parts of her body.

Sarah Harding has revealed she has been diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy sessions.

The Girls Aloud singer shared the news on Twitter this morning (August 26).

"Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body," Harding wrote.

"I'm currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can."

She went on to clarify that she didn't want to shock anyone with the announcement on social media, but felt she had to share the news following reports online of her being seen in hospital.

"My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes," she continued.

"I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I'm getting on."

The 38-year-old also requested people respect her privacy during the difficult time.

At the same time Sarah posted the devastating news, former band mate Cheryl shared a broken heart emoji.

Music News

See more Music News

Smooth Icons 2020

Smooth Icons 2020: How to listen to the top 100 countdown!

Elton John's Troubadour gigs in 1970 turned his career around, with the LA Times writing: “Rejoice...! Rock music has a new star,"

The night Elton John became a rock star: Singer recalls mind-blowing Troubadour gig 50 years on

Elton John

Ten-year-old George Elliot wowed viewers of The Voice Kids with an incredible cover of Queen's 'Radio Gaga'

The Voice Kids: Boy, 10, challenges Freddie Mercury with astounding version of Queen's 'Radio Gaga' - video

Queen

More on Smooth

Can you beat this quiz designed for 10 year olds?

QUIZ: This quiz is designed for 10 year olds – can you pass it?

Quizzes

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace shows off body transformation and "almost six pack" on social media

Gregg Wallace reveals 'almost six pack' following dramatic body transformation

TV & Film

Clive Davis shares new details about new Whitney Houston biopic

Whitney Houston biopic will be 'no holds barred' portrayal of superstar, Clive Davis says

Whitney Houston

Five supermodels Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista (pictured with George Michael), Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford starred in the Freedom! '90 music video

George Michael: Supermodels recall intimate moments and 'naughty' antics from 'Freedom!' video shoot

George Michael

Wind Beneath My Wings

The Story of... 'Wind Beneath My Wings' by Bette Midler

The Story of...