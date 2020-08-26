Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding reveals she's battling advanced breast cancer

Sarah Harding reveals she's battling advanced breast cancer. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The singer shared the devastating news on social media and told followers that the cancer has advanced to other parts of her body.

Sarah Harding has revealed she has been diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy sessions.

The Girls Aloud singer shared the news on Twitter this morning (August 26).

"Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body," Harding wrote.

"I'm currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can."

Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what's been going on. — Sarah Harding (@SarahNHarding) August 26, 2020

She went on to clarify that she didn't want to shock anyone with the announcement on social media, but felt she had to share the news following reports online of her being seen in hospital.

"My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes," she continued.

"I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I'm getting on."

The 38-year-old also requested people respect her privacy during the difficult time.

At the same time Sarah posted the devastating news, former band mate Cheryl shared a broken heart emoji.