Smooth Icons 2022: Michael Jackson is voted the greatest artist of all time

29 August 2022, 19:00

Michael Jackson wins Smooth Icons for 2021
Michael Jackson wins Smooth Icons for 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

After thousands of votes, we have crowned the winner of Smooth Icons 2022!

Michael Jackson was voted by Smooth Radio listeners and SmoothRadio.com readers as the best artist of all time in the fourth annual Smooth Icons countdown, retaining his crown from 2020 and 2021.

Over 25,000 votes were cast in the poll, which saw Michael beat 2019's winner George Michael.

The highest group was Queen at three, followed by the highest female solo artist Whitney Houston at four, and ABBA at five.

Smooth Icons aired on Smooth Radio on Monday (August 29), after an online vote asked listeners to vote for their favourite artists of all time.

The full top 10:

  1. Michael Jackson
  2. George Michael
  3. Queen
  4. Whitney Houston
  5. ABBA
  6. Elvis Presley
  7. Elton John
  8. Bee Gees
  9. Celine Dion
  10. Stevie Wonder

If you missed the countdown, you can listen again on Global Player for seven days after broadcast.

You can also hear the full top 100 in a special playlist via Global Player. Listen now on the app, or online here.

