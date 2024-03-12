Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2024! Vote now and win £1,000

12 March 2024, 10:00 | Updated: 12 March 2024, 10:43

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2023
Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2023. Picture: Smooth/Global

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back!

Smooth's annual music countdown returns for 2024, and we need your votes.

You can vote for up to 10 of your favourite songs of all time. Voting closes on Monday, April 29th at 12pm.

Which songs are you going for this year? Will George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' top the chart for an incredible sixth year in a row? Or will the likes of Michael Jackson, Queen, Whitney Houston or Ed Sheeran take his crown?

Vote for Smooth's All Time Top 500 here

Just for voting, you'll be entered into a draw to win £1,000! Full terms and conditions can be found here.

And don't forget to join us on the Bank Holiday weekend from Friday, May 3rd to Monday, May 6th as we count down this year's All Time Top 500 chart on Smooth, as voted for by you!

How to Listen to Smooth's All Time Top 500 on Global Player

You can listen to the countdown live on Global Player here, or download the app below:

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

Smooth's All Time Top 500 will be counted down across the Late May Bank Holiday weekend, starting on Bank Holiday weekend from Friday, May 3rd at 10am to Monday, May 6th at 7pm.

The full schedule can be found here.

If you miss anything, you can rewind live radio on Global Player, or catchup for seven days here.

Head over here to find out all the different ways you can listen to Smooth Radio, including FM, DAB, online, on Global Player or on your smart speaker.

