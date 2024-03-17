'Come Up and See Me' singer Steve Harley has died, aged 73

17 March 2024, 12:25

Steve Harley has passed away
Steve Harley has passed away. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Steve Harley, the celebrated frontman of the British rock band Cockney Rebel, passed away at the age of 73.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

His musical heritage includes the enduring smash hit 'Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)', which topped the UK charts in 1975.

Despite his battle with cancer, Harley persevered in touring until recently, though he eventually had to halt performances to prioritize treatment.

His daughter, Greta, revealed that he peacefully departed at home.

"We know he will be desperately missed by people all over the world," she wrote.

Originally from London, Harley lived in Essex with his wife, Dorothy, raising two children together. They stood by him during his final days.

Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel - Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me) (Official Music Video)

In a touching tribute, Greta portrayed her father as a person whose essence embodied passion, kindness, and boundless generosity. His influence transcended the stage.

"Whoever you know him as, his heart exuded only core elements. Passion, kindness, generosity. And much more, in abundance."

Formed in London in the early 1970s, Cockney Rebel comprised Harley, Jean-Paul Crocker, drummer Stuart Elliott, bassist Paul Jeffreys, and guitarist Nick Jones.

A recent statement on Harley's website acknowledged his inability to commit to any concerts in 2024 due to ongoing cancer treatment.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

A video of Barry Gibb singing one of the Bee Gees greatest hits with his son Stephen and niece Samantha is a moment which will go down in music history.

When Barry Gibb invited his son and Maurice's daughter on stage for emotional revival of 'Stayin' Alive'

Barry Gibb

Céline Dion paid tribute to her fallen friends, and brought the entire audience to tears.

When Celine Dion paid emotional tribute to the Bee Gees with poignant rendition of 'Immortality'

Celine Dion

It was the first time the world saw a future superstar when Shania Twain appeared on television as a 14-year old.

When Shania Twain wowed on her TV debut as a plucky 14-year old

Shania Twain

Olly Alexander's star has been on the rise in recent years, with the announcement he would represent the UK at Eurovision throwing him into an even bigger spotlight.

Olly Alexander facts: UK Eurovision singer's age, songs, partner and career revealed

Bon Jovi are back.

Bon Jovi announce new album 'Forever' - listen to epic new single 'Legendary'

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Here's everything you need to know about Glastonbury Festival 2024.

Glastonbury Festival 2024: Lineup, headliners, legends slot, dates and re-sale tickets revealed
Shania Twain's best songs ever

Shania Twain's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Whitney Houston famously covered Dolly Parton's country love song

The Story of... 'I Will Always Love You' by Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston

Song Facts

All By Myself

The Story of... 'All By Myself' by Eric Carmen

Song Facts

The greatest movie songs ever

The 100 greatest movie songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Bryan Adams scored a huge hit in 1991

The Story of... 'Everything I Do (I Do it For You)' by Bryan Adams

Song Facts