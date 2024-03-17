'Come Up and See Me' singer Steve Harley has died, aged 73

Steve Harley has passed away. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Steve Harley, the celebrated frontman of the British rock band Cockney Rebel, passed away at the age of 73.

His musical heritage includes the enduring smash hit 'Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)', which topped the UK charts in 1975.

Despite his battle with cancer, Harley persevered in touring until recently, though he eventually had to halt performances to prioritize treatment.

His daughter, Greta, revealed that he peacefully departed at home.

"We know he will be desperately missed by people all over the world," she wrote.

Originally from London, Harley lived in Essex with his wife, Dorothy, raising two children together. They stood by him during his final days.

Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel - Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me) (Official Music Video)

In a touching tribute, Greta portrayed her father as a person whose essence embodied passion, kindness, and boundless generosity. His influence transcended the stage.

"Whoever you know him as, his heart exuded only core elements. Passion, kindness, generosity. And much more, in abundance."

Formed in London in the early 1970s, Cockney Rebel comprised Harley, Jean-Paul Crocker, drummer Stuart Elliott, bassist Paul Jeffreys, and guitarist Nick Jones.

A recent statement on Harley's website acknowledged his inability to commit to any concerts in 2024 due to ongoing cancer treatment.