Terence Trent D'Arby facts: Singer's age, wife, children and where he is now revealed
25 November 2022, 17:25
Terence Trent D'Arby became one of the world's biggest popstars when he burst onto the scene in the late 1980s.
The American singer and songwriter first came to fame with his debut studio album, Introducing the Hardline According to Terence Trent D'Arby in 1987.
The album included the hit singles 'If You Let Me Stay', 'Sign Your Name', 'Dance Little Sister', and the number one hit 'Wishing Well'.
At the time, he claimed that it was the most important album since the Beatles' Sgt Pepper. He later said that most of what he said was exaggerated.
The album won him a Grammy Award in for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male and a BRIT Award for International Breakthrough Act.
Three more albums followed under the Terence Trent D'Arby name, but he was never able to match the success of his first LP.
-
Where is Terence Trent D'Arby now?
The singer legally changed his name to Sananda Maitreya on October 4, 2001.
He explained: "Terence Trent D'Arby was dead... he watched his suffering as he died a noble death. After intense pain I meditated for a new spirit, a new will, a new identity".
Maitreya has said that his name change came about after a series of dreams he had in 1995. While the name does not have any religious significance, he has said that he understood it to mean "rebirth" in Sanskrit.
From 2001 to 2021, Maitreya has released nine studio albums and four live albums.
In 2021, he released his 12th studio album, Pandora's PlayHouse.
-
How old is Terence Trent D'Arby?
Terence Trent D'Arby was born Terence Trent Howard in Manhattan in 1962.
His mother is Frances Howard, a gospel singer, teacher and counsellor. She married married Bishop James Benjamin Darby, who became his stepfather and raised him as a boy.
He took this stepfather's last name and later added the apostrophe.
-
Is he married and does he have children?
Maitreya married Italian TV presenter and architect Francesca Francone in 2003.
The couple have two sons together.
He also has a daughter from a previous relationship, London musician Seraphina Simone.