Terence Trent D'Arby facts: Singer's age, wife, children and where he is now revealed

Terence Trent D'Arby in 2003. Picture: Getty

Terence Trent D'Arby became one of the world's biggest popstars when he burst onto the scene in the late 1980s.

The American singer and songwriter first came to fame with his debut studio album, Introducing the Hardline According to Terence Trent D'Arby in 1987.

The album included the hit singles 'If You Let Me Stay', 'Sign Your Name', 'Dance Little Sister', and the number one hit 'Wishing Well'.

At the time, he claimed that it was the most important album since the Beatles' Sgt Pepper. He later said that most of what he said was exaggerated.

The album won him a Grammy Award in for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male and a BRIT Award for International Breakthrough Act.

Three more albums followed under the Terence Trent D'Arby name, but he was never able to match the success of his first LP.