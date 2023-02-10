Toni Braxton facts: Singer's age, songs, husband, children and career revealed

Toni Braxton performing in 2009. Picture: Getty

Toni Braxton was one of the most successful singers of the 1990s, thanks to her catalogue of fantastic R&B and soul anthems.

The American singer is also a songwriter, actress and TV star, and has sold over 70 million records worldwide.

Toni Braxton has won seven Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, seven American Music Awards, and is one of the best-selling female artists of all time.

In the late 1980s, Toni began performing with her sisters in the group The Braxtons, and after being spotted by legendary producers Antonio LA Reid and Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, she released her self-titled debut studio album in 1993.

That album sold 10 million copies worldwide, and won three Grammy Awards, including the Grammy for Best New Artist.

She had continued success with the albums Secrets (1996) and The Heat (2000). Her following albums in the 2000s were released against the backdrop of contractual disputes and health issues. Her most recent album was 2020's Spell My Name.

Toni also competed in the seventh season of Dancing with the Stars, and starred in reality TV show Braxton Family Values and its spinoffs.