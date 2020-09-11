Cat Stevens releases beautiful video for stunning new version of ‘Father And Son’

11 September 2020, 09:57

By Rory O'Connor

Yusuf / Cat Stevens has released a brand new reimagining of his original 1970 song ‘Father And Son’, accompanied by a new music video.

The release comes ahead of the upcoming new album Tea for the Tillerman², which is out on September 18.

The singer will release the same 11 songs from his hit 1970 album to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Chris Hopewell directed the new stop-motion video for the track. You can watch the video above.

Yusuf / Cat Stevens releases brand new music video for ‘Father And Son’
Yusuf / Cat Stevens releases brand new music video for ‘Father And Son’. Picture: Yusuf / Cat Stevens

The 72-year-old sings both the ‘Father’ and ‘Son’ parts of the new song, with his younger 1970 recording as the role of the ‘Son’.

Read more: Cat Stevens announces reimagined Tea for the Tillerman album for 2020 - listen to new song

Yusuf said: "Father And Son’ feels pretty appropriate for what’s going on right now, if you take the father figure as being the establishment.

"However, I don’t think revolutions are that kind to the previous order, its main objective is to turn it around and to get rid of them.

"Whereas I don’t personally believe in that; I believe in a kind of a change that would not necessarily destroy everything."

He continued: "Though my songwriting adventures were never limited to Tillerman, the songs on that album certainly defined me and pointed the way for my mysterious life’s journey.

"Since those originative sessions in Morgan Studios, Willesden, in 1970, Tillerman has grown and developed its own gravitas and influence on music history and as the soundtrack to so many people’s lives."

Music News

See more Music News

Elvis Presley alongside Austin Butler

Elvis Presley movie: Biopic cast, trailer, plot, delays and all the details so far

Elvis Presley

Disturbed have covered a Sting classic

Disturbed's new cover of Sting's 'If I Ever Lose My Faith in You' is stunning

Sting

Kenny Rogers

8 fascinating facts about Kenny Rogers

Features

More on Smooth

Kate Garraway to visit husband Derek Draper in hospital today after spending wedding anniversary apart

Kate Garraway visiting husband Derek Draper in hospital today to celebrate anniversary

TV & Film

Dame Diana Rigg has died

Avengers star Dame Diana Rigg has died, aged 82

TV & Film

Dolly Parton scores first Christian number 1 song with ‘There Was Jesus’ Zach Williams duet

Dolly Parton scores first ever Christian number 1 song with ‘There Was Jesus’ Zach Williams duet

Dolly Parton

Kate Garraway won’t be able to see husband Derek Draper on 15th wedding anniversary: 'It’s a tough day'

Kate Garraway won’t be able to see husband Derek Draper on 15th wedding anniversary: 'It’s a tough day'

TV & Film

Kool & the Gang

Kool & the Gang's 10 greatest songs ever

Song Lists