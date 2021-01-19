QUIZ: We can guess your favourite singer from just 8 questions
19 January 2021, 11:04
From this selection of random questions, we reckon we can figure out your all-time favourite singer. Don't believe us?
Your music taste can say a lot about you as a person, or so they say.
We're pretty confident we can figure yours out from just 8 questions.
See if we can guess your favourite singer...
More quizzes:
QUIZ: Spot the music legends from just ONE feature
QUIZ: Spot the famous music stars in these face mashups