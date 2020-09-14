Kate Garraway thanks listeners for support as she returns to Smooth Radio

By Tom Eames

Kate Garraway made her return to her regular show on Smooth Radio today (September 14), after several months away.

Smooth presenter Kate took a leave of absence earlier this year, when her husband Derek Draper was hospitalised with coronavirus.

Kate thanked her Smooth listeners for all the support she had been given over the past few months, and also thanked Myleene Klass, who has stepped in for Kate since March.

Kate said: "It's so lovely to be back here on Smooth, I can't tell you. It's definitely been a tough time for my family, but getting back here is such a great thing. Thank you to Myleene. Uh, she's fabulous, isn't she?

"Thank you for all your lovely messages while I've been away. It's so nice. Not only to hear your support for me personally, which is lovely.

"Thank you so much for that, but how much you love the show and how much the music we play here on the Smooth makes a big difference to your day. Something we could all share, isn't it?"

Derek is still in hospital after contracting coronavirus at the end of March, and being put into an induced coma in early April.

When Kate's return was announced earlier this month, she said how it would be a great opportunity for Derek to hear her voice in hospital.

Kate said: "I’m delighted to be returning to my morning show on Smooth and to my Global family who have been a big support to me.

"Things are still hugely challenging and a long way from being normal, but I’d like to think that this will give Derek yet another opportunity to hear my voice as well as many of the songs we both love."

Welcome back, Kate!

