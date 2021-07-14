Kirsty Gallacher joins Smooth Radio for brand new Saturday show

Kirsty Gallacher joins Smooth Radio for brand new Saturday show, starting this weekend. Picture: Smooth Radio

By Sian Moore

Kirsty Gallacher is the latest addition to Smooth Radio's all-star lineup, with her own afternoon show starting this weekend.

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher is joining Smooth Radio for a brand-new weekend show, beginning on July 17.

Kirsty will bring her warm personality and sense of fun to the station's lineup of presenters, keeping listeners company on Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm.

The 45-year-old is joining the likes of Kate Garraway, Myleene Klass, Margherita Taylor, Tina Hobley and Angie Greaves.

Speaking about the new show, Kirsty said: "I’m so excited to be joining my favourite radio station, Smooth Radio.

"I’ve been a listener and a fan for a very long time and I can’t wait to kick start the weekend with a Saturday afternoon show that is good for the soul!"

Sally Ardis, Smooth Radio’s managing editor, added: "Kirsty Gallacher is a hugely talented and popular broadcaster, who shares our passion for the music we play at Smooth. Coupled with her fun personality, she is the perfect addition to our line-up.

"We can’t wait for Kirsty to join our weekend schedule and we know that our listeners will enjoy relaxing with her on a Saturday afternoon."

Smooth is available across the UK on 97-108 FM, DAB digital radio and TV, on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Smooth Radio”), iOS or Android device and SmoothRadio.com.