Win the all-new iPhone 12

15 October 2020, 11:00

Win an iPhone 12!
Win an iPhone 12! Picture: Apple

By Howard Banks

The brand new iPhone 12 has just been announced by Apple, and you can win one for yourself!

For your chance to win the latest piece of must-have tech from Apple, solve our apple-themed brainteaser in the image below.

If you think you can work it out, text PHONE followed by your answer to 65588

Texts cost £2 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 5pm on Friday 20th November 2020. If you text after that you won’t be entered into the competition but may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here. A bounceback message will confirm your entry into the draw. For troubleshooting, click here

Win an iPhone 12. Picture: Global

