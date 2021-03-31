Amy Winehouse’s mother will appear in heartfelt documentary, 10 years after singer’s death

A young Amy Winehouse pictured with her mother. Picture: BBC

By Cloe Lee

Amy Winehouse’s mother, Janis, is set to tell her daughter’s story in a new documentary, ‘Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On'.

The documentary, Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On, will commemorate the ‘back to black’ singer’s death, 10 years after her passing on 27th July 2011, at the age of 27.

Personal reflections on Amy’s life and career will be shared in the documentary, alongside archived performances.

Amy’s mother Janis will also give a rare and exclusive glimpse into her daughter's life.

With Janis' own perspectives and never-seen-before footage from the family, the film is set to reveal a side to Amy only seen by those closest to her.

Amy Winehouse and her mother. Picture: Getty

Part of Janis’ motivation behind participating in Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On is her fear that a time may come in which she is unable to recall any memories of Amy, as a result of her diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis.

MS is something Janis has been living with, since being diagnosed in 2003. The potentially debilitating disease is known to hinder the ability to process information and trigger memory loss.

In her 2014 book, Loving Amy: A Mother’s Story, Janice details her experiences with Amy, alongside sharing the heart-breaking truth of living with MS, “I worry about the day when Amy stops being alive in my head and in my heart. I don't want that day ever to come.”

The loveable Amy Winehouse, pictured in 2008. Picture: Getty

A press release for the upcoming documentary also acknowledged Janis' condition, stating: “Janis lives with Multiple Sclerosis, a condition which threatens to strip her of her memories of Amy, and is a large part of her motivation to make this timely and personal documentary."

On top of this statement, Janis added: “I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy."

The movie comes six years after the release of the Academy award winning film Amy, which received negative criticism from Amy’s father, claiming it was “misleading" in its presentation of him and his daughter.

Amy pictured with her parents, who split in 1993. Picture: Getty

However, the upcoming film aims to examine the positive impact that Amy has left on the world, as confirmed by commissioning editors, Max Gogarty and Rachel Davies: "Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On promises to be a celebratory and intimate portrayal of one of the brightest musical talents the UK has ever seen."

“Whilst being a celebration of her musical genius and featuring rare and unheard performances, it will also offer a reinterpretation of the prevailing narrative around her rise and fall, told by those closest to her.”