Who plays young Aretha Franklin in Respect? Meet the talented Skye Dakota Turner

Skye Dakota Thomas stars as a young Aretha Franklin in Respect. Picture: Universal/Getty

By Tom Eames

The Aretha Franklin biopic Respect is released at cinemas this week, and one of the standout performances comes from child star Skye Dakota Turner.

Skye plays a young Aretha Franklin in the first part of the film, showing how the future Queen of Soul had talent from a very young age.

The fantastic performance also shows how Aretha had to deal with a childhood pregnancy, and the death of her beloved mother.

It is a truly moving portrayal, with, of course, a stunning singing voice from the youngster.