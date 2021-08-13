Who plays young Aretha Franklin in Respect? Meet the talented Skye Dakota Turner

13 August 2021

Skye Dakota Thomas stars as a young Aretha Franklin in Respect
Skye Dakota Thomas stars as a young Aretha Franklin in Respect. Picture: Universal/Getty

By Tom Eames

The Aretha Franklin biopic Respect is released at cinemas this week, and one of the standout performances comes from child star Skye Dakota Turner.

Skye plays a young Aretha Franklin in the first part of the film, showing how the future Queen of Soul had talent from a very young age.

Aretha Franklin movie Respect starring Jennifer Hudson: Cast, release date, trailer and soundtrack revealed

The fantastic performance also shows how Aretha had to deal with a childhood pregnancy, and the death of her beloved mother.

It is a truly moving portrayal, with, of course, a stunning singing voice from the youngster.

  1. Who is Skye Dakota Turner and how old is she?

    Skye Dakota Turner is a talented singer and actress from Dallas.

    She was born in 2008, and celebrated her 12th birthday in 2020.

    Read more: Aretha Franklin and Martin Luther King’s extraordinary friendship explored in ‘Respect’ movie

    Skye first found fame after her cover of the Patti LaBelle song, 'If Only You Knew' went viral and caught the attention of Patti LaBelle herself.

    Then nine, Skye was invited to audition for the role of young Tina Turner in the Broadway production of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.

    It wasn't long before she also landed the role of a young Aretha in Respect, too. Impressive!

  2. What else has she sung?

    Skye also has a YouTube channel and has uploaded several performances online.

    You can also follow Skye on Instagram, where she uploads various updates and songs.

