Barry Gibb gets an beautiful set of Isle of Man stamps celebrating his amazing career

3 November 2021, 11:57

By Mayer Nissim

The Bee Gees icon gets a set of seven stamps from the Isle of Man Post Office.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barry Gibb has already racked up countless honours and accolades over his six decades in the music industry, and he now has a set of stamps in his honour.

Like his younger twin brothers Robin and Maurice, the Bee Gees legend was born on the Isle of Man, so it makes perfect sense that it's the Isle of Man Post Office that has bestowed this extra special recognition of his career and charity work.

A full set of seven stamps has been unveiled today (November 3) – 2 x 1st, EU, large Letter, Rest of the World, 2 x USA – covering Sir Barry at various points in his career.

Barry Gibb and his Isle of Man Stamps
Barry Gibb and his Isle of Man Stamps. Picture: Alamy/Isle of Man Post Office

Read more: The forgotten Bee Gees feud when Robin Gibb quit and they released an album as a duo

Barry said: "I'm very proud of my Manx roots. I was born and bred on the ancient, mystical, magical Isle of Man, and I have very fond memories of growing up there.

"So to appear on a set of its stamps is not only a wonderful surprise, but also an honour and a privilege."

The Post Office noted that the title of Barry's most recent album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook Vol 1 is taken from the opening lyrics to his song 'Butterfly', itself inspired by the fields in the Isle of Man where he played as a boy.

"Green fields where we used to wander/ Purple valleys, Near my home / We would play there, Beneath the sky, Then I kissed you / Butterfly.” 

Barry Gibb stamps - First Day Cover
Barry Gibb stamps - First Day Cover. Picture: Isle of Man Post Office

Read more: A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

For those of you curious about what's on each stamp, the full details are as follows:

  • Stamp 1: during the filming of the Bee Gees 1969 TV Special Cucumber Castle (photograph by Mike Randolph /Paul Popper/Popperfoto via Getty Images).
  • Stamp 2: a portrait in the late 1970s at his home in Miami, Florida USA (photograph by Ed Caraeff).
  • Stamp 3: On the set of the film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Los Angeles, October 1977 (photograph by Michael Putland/Getty Images).
  • Stamp 4: All For One Tour of Europe, 1989 (photograph by Denis O’Regan).
  • Stamp 5: in concert at The Ahoy in Rotterdam, 1989 (photographer unknown).
  • Stamp 6: Glastonbury Festival, England - June 25, 2017: Barry Gibb performs the ‘Legends’ slot at Worthy Farm, Pilton (photograph by Samir Hussein - Redferns).
  • Stamp 7: performing at his home studio, 2019 (photograph by Desiree Prieto).

