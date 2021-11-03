Barry Gibb gets an beautiful set of Isle of Man stamps celebrating his amazing career
3 November 2021, 11:57
The Bee Gees icon gets a set of seven stamps from the Isle of Man Post Office.
Barry Gibb has already racked up countless honours and accolades over his six decades in the music industry, and he now has a set of stamps in his honour.
Like his younger twin brothers Robin and Maurice, the Bee Gees legend was born on the Isle of Man, so it makes perfect sense that it's the Isle of Man Post Office that has bestowed this extra special recognition of his career and charity work.
A full set of seven stamps has been unveiled today (November 3) – 2 x 1st, EU, large Letter, Rest of the World, 2 x USA – covering Sir Barry at various points in his career.
Barry said: "I'm very proud of my Manx roots. I was born and bred on the ancient, mystical, magical Isle of Man, and I have very fond memories of growing up there.
"So to appear on a set of its stamps is not only a wonderful surprise, but also an honour and a privilege."
The Post Office noted that the title of Barry's most recent album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook Vol 1 is taken from the opening lyrics to his song 'Butterfly', itself inspired by the fields in the Isle of Man where he played as a boy.
"Green fields where we used to wander/ Purple valleys, Near my home / We would play there, Beneath the sky, Then I kissed you / Butterfly.”
For those of you curious about what's on each stamp, the full details are as follows:
- Stamp 1: during the filming of the Bee Gees 1969 TV Special Cucumber Castle (photograph by Mike Randolph /Paul Popper/Popperfoto via Getty Images).
- Stamp 2: a portrait in the late 1970s at his home in Miami, Florida USA (photograph by Ed Caraeff).
- Stamp 3: On the set of the film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Los Angeles, October 1977 (photograph by Michael Putland/Getty Images).
- Stamp 4: All For One Tour of Europe, 1989 (photograph by Denis O’Regan).
- Stamp 5: in concert at The Ahoy in Rotterdam, 1989 (photographer unknown).
- Stamp 6: Glastonbury Festival, England - June 25, 2017: Barry Gibb performs the ‘Legends’ slot at Worthy Farm, Pilton (photograph by Samir Hussein - Redferns).
- Stamp 7: performing at his home studio, 2019 (photograph by Desiree Prieto).