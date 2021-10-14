The Beatles: Get Back miniseries gets a stunning new trailer

14 October 2021, 11:11

The Beatles: Get Back
The Beatles: Get Back. Picture: Walt Disney Studios

By Mayer Nissim

Peter Jackson's Beatles docuseries will air on Disney+ next month.

An incredible new trailer has been released for Peter Jackson's upcoming series The Beatles: Get Back.

The clip sets up the narrative of the three part, six hour series, with The Beatles racing against the clock to get enough songs together for a new album and surprise live performance.

The films are set to challenge the existing narrative around the Let It Be album, which had long been thought to have been an ill-tempered time with the band on the edge of collapse.

Put together using the same video and audio originally shot for Michael Linsday-Hogg's 1970 Let It Be film, the new docuseries looks like a much happier time for the band.

"Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo ever filmed," said Disney.

"What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humour, and creative genius.

The Beatles: Get Back
The Beatles: Get Back. Picture: Walt Disney Studios

"While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world’s most iconic songs are composed and performed."

Originally announced in January 2019, the project was originally set to be a single film with a 2020 cinematic release, before it expanded into a longer TV series.

The Beatles: Get Back airs exclusively on Disney+ on November 25, 26 and 27, 2021.

It is preceded tomorrow (October 15) by the release of the Let it Be 50th anniversary box-set, which features a remixed version of the original record alongside alternate versions and outtakes.

