Bee Gees: Barry Gibb and wife Linda claim to have seen ghosts of Robin and Andy

26 October 2021, 17:23

Bee Gees member Barry Gibb claims to have seen ghosts of his brothers Robin and Andy
Bee Gees member Barry Gibb claims to have seen ghosts of his brothers Robin and Andy. Picture: Alamy
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Barry Gibb once claimed that he and his wife Linda Gibb have had ghostly encounters with deceased Bee Gees member Robin Gibb and their younger brother Andy Gibb.

In the spirit of Halloween season, we have unearthed an unnerving story from Barry Gibb. The music icon once claimed that he saw the ghosts of his brothers Robin Gibb and Andy Gibb.

The Bee Gees singer mentioned that he and his wife Linda Gibb saw “disturbing” visions of what they believed to be Barry’s siblings Robin Gibb and Andy Gibb.

"It’s not fun because you’re not quite sure what it was about. If it was real. I saw Robin and my wife saw Andy,” Barry once explained (via The Sun).

“Maybe it’s a memory producing itself outside your conscious mind or maybe it’s real.”

Barry continued: “The biggest question of all is: is there life after death? I’d like to know.”

The Bee Gees was composed of three of the Gibb brothers - Barry, Robin and Maurice. The youngest Gibb brother Andy had a successful solo career in the 1970s.

Andy was too young to join his brothers in the Bee Gees as he was an infant when the group began writing and performing music. In 1988, it was announced that Andy would be joining the band and the group would have been made up of all four brothers.

However, Andy passed away shortly after the announcement was made. He was 30 years old when he died and had been suffering from addiction issues.

Barry is the last surviving Bee Gees member as Maurice died at the age of 53 in 2003. Robin passed away nine years ago in 2012 at the age of 62.

