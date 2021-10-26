5 spine-chilling supernatural stories from music legends to give you a fright this Halloween

As we reach the spookiest time of year, settle in for five creepy accounts of all things ghosts, aliens and supernatural from Elton John, Adele, Robbie Williams and more.

Halloween has us all recalling those unexplainable occurrences that raise the hairs on our arms.

And it seems some of the world's most iconic music legends have had their fair deal of things that go bump in the night, too.

So grab your proton pack and join us as we clear the cobwebs on several singers' creepiest experiences...

Adele's haunted Sussex mansion Adele's haunted Sussex mansion. Picture: Getty When Adele moved into her stunning £7 million Sussex mansion, she probably didn't expect any otherworldly experiences in her new pad. But according to reports, the 'Easy On Me' singer felt so uneasy in her home that she actually moved her female bodyguard in. It wasn't a cheap comfort to employ, costing the 33-year-old music legend a whopping £100,000 a year to keep her company at the 25-acre property. QUIZ: Take the ultimate Halloween trivia test! The Sun on Sunday reported that Adele told a friend: "I'm not rattling around here on my own. It gives me the creeps." She had also apparently heard "things that made her jump" at the ten-bedroom property.

Sir Elton John sees a ghost in a convent-turned-hotel in Belgium Sir Elton John sees a ghost in a convent-turned-hotel in Belgium. Picture: Getty When Sir Elton John checked into a Belgium hotel that was once a convent, he got slightly more than the room service he requested. In a 2019 Q&A with the Irish Times, the 'Rocket Man' legend opened up about his hair-raising experience. "I did see a ghost once," he said. "I went to bed and felt something pressing down on my chest. I was too terrified to move." But he did clarify: "So, strictly speaking, I haven’t seen a ghost, but I have been sat on by one." Read more: The bizarre story of 'Monster Mash' When Sir Elton John checked into a Belgium hotel that was once a convent, he got slightly more than the room service he requested. Picture: Getty A spooky-themed question had been posed by country star Kacey Musgraves, who was curious if there'd been any ghost sightings at his manor. Elton John admitted he hadn't seen anything since he moved in 1974, but he did reveal his partner of almost thirty years, David Furnish, had a first-hand experience with an unexplainable entity at their Woodside property in Windsor. "David saw her, though. It was a Victorian lady," the 74-year-old recounted. "She sat on the bed and asked him if he could stop the noise outside – there were deer rutting in the park." He added: "David was very calm. I’d have been frightened to death!"

When George Michael was told his Highgate home may be haunted When George Michael was told his Highgate home may be haunted. Picture: Getty It was in 2012 when George Michael bumped into ghost hunters outside his north London home, who revealed that his Grade II-listed property may have been haunted. The paranormal pair had been exploring the area when they crossed paths with the 'Faith' legend. Read more: The 10 greatest (and scariest) Halloween songs of all time Ghost hunters revealed that George Michael's Grade II-listed property may have been haunted. Picture: Getty Ghosthunter Mickey Gocool told The Hampstead & Highgate Express in 2012 how Highgate has particularly high levels of "paranormal activity". "George Michael's home is precisely the kind of historic house that might have activity," he explained. "Although there is no real knowing from the outside whether a house has a lot of paranormal activity, but from my experience I can get a sense of things."

Barry Gibb claims to have seen ghosts of his brothers Barry Gibb claims to have seen ghosts of his brothers. Picture: Alamy As the last-surviving member of the Bee Gees, eldest son Barry Gibb has seen the death of his three younger brothers. Just a few years ago, the singer made a heartbreaking revelation that he and his wife, Linda Gray, had both seen "disturbing" visions of Robin and Andy. Just a few years ago, the singer made a heartbreaking revelation that he and his wife, Linda Gray, had both seen "disturbing" visions of Robin and Andy. Picture: Alamy "It's not fun because you're not quite sure what it was about. If it was real," Barry explained. "I saw Robin and my wife saw Andy. Maybe it's a memory producing itself outside your conscious mind or maybe it's real." Barry revealed that the unexplainable experience made him consider whether there is life after death.