Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray Joel releases stunning new single 'Seven Years'

Billy Joel and his daughter Alexa Ray. Picture: Getty/YouTube/Today

By Tom Eames

Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray Joel has unveiled her new single, and it's clear that talent runs in the family.

35-year-old Alexa Ray Joel - daughter of singer Billy Joel and his model ex-wife Christie Brinkley - has released her new song 'Seven Years', and it's a gorgeous piano ballad.

Alexa performed the song on US television earlier this week, and it's expected to be part of a new album to be released later this year.

The song is inspired by her fiancé Ryan Gleason, and celebrates the highs and lows that come from a long-term relationship.

Watch the video for the new song below:

"Musical theatre is my earliest true love since childhood," she told Billboard of the song. "I was introduced to it from a very young age, as my parents have always been huge fans of Broadway.

“I think their affection for theatre was only further cemented by the fact that for their very first date they went to see Little Shop Of Horrors on Broadway.

"I was lucky enough to see both the American and British productions of Les Misérables when I was five years old. I grew up with Carousel, West Side Story, My Fair Lady, and all the classics. It was just an everyday thing.”

She continued: “My mother would dress me up as Liesl Von Trapp from The Sound Of Music or some other theatrical favorite and she’d film me singing, in character, while my father accompanied me on piano."

Billy Joel performs with his daughter Alexa Ray in 2018. Picture: Getty

Alexa added that an album is coming soon: “I’ve got a ton of material in the works. I’d like nothing more than to go back to the recording studio - my ‘home away from home."

The singer has released several songs and EPs over the years, but has yet to release a full studio album.

Billy Joel split from his second wife Brinkley in 1994. Alexa Ray's middle name came from Billy's friendship with singer Ray Charles.

Her father has since married two more times, and has two young children with fourth wife Alexis Roderick: Della Rose and Remy Anne.