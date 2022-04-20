Blondie's Chris Stein is forced to pull out of UK tour with heart issues

Ever present Blondie star Chris Stein will have to sit out the band's upcoming live shows.

Blondie have had countless lineup changes over the years, but singer Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein have always been at the group's core.

However, Chris has confirmed that he won't be able to perform on the group's upcoming UK live shows.

"I'm sad and frustrated to report that I'm not going out with the next bunch of Blondie touring," Stein said in a statement on social media.

"I've been dealing with a dumbass condition called Atrial Fibrillation or AFib which is irregular heartbeats and combined with the meds I take for it I'm too fatigued to deal."

He added: I'm still all in with recording and other band projects and I should be out for discussions etc later on.

"The band will be great and Glen Matlock will be joining them on bass. That's it, I'm fine, I'm around here and i love you all."

Matlock is best known as the original bassist for the Sex Pistols, who was replaced by Sid Vicious before the band released their debut album.

Blondie's UK tour was originally planned for November 2021 with Garbage in support, but was moved to spring 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Replacing Garbage on the bill is former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, who wrote 'My Monster' for the band's last studio album Pollinator in 2017

The rescheduled Blondie 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:

  • April 22 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro
  • April 24 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
  • April 26 – London The O2
  • April 28 – Brighton Centre
  • April 29 – Hull Bonus Arena
  • May 1 – Manchester AO Arena
  • Aprll 2 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
  • April 4 – Leeds First Direct Arena
  • April 5 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
  • April 7 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

