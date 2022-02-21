Peaky Blinders actor Kingsley Ben-Adir cast as Bob Marley in new biopic

21 February 2022, 13:11 | Updated: 21 February 2022, 13:54

By Mayer Nissim

After a year-long global search, Paramount Pictures has its new Bob Marley.

The Bob Marley story has already been told in an epic documentary and stage musical, but it's now getting the biopic treatment.

After a year-long search around the world, Paramount has reportedly cast British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae icon.

Deadline reports that Ben-Adir, whose biggest roles include hit TV series Peaky Blinders and a key turn as Malcolm X in 2020's One Night in Miami, won the part ahead of dozens of other actors who were up for consideration.

The script comes from Zach Baylin, Frank E Flowers and Terence Winter, while the director is confirmed as Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The film will have the blessing of the Bob Marley estate, as Bob's wife Rita and two of his children – Ziggy and Cedella – are among its producers.

Born Robert Nesta Marley in Jamaica in 1945, Bob Marley was a reggae pioneer who changed the world of music before his tragic death from cancer at the age of 36.

His hits include 'Three Little Birds', 'No Woman No Cry', 'Is This Love', 'Redemption Song', 'Could You Be Loved', 'Jamming' and many more, while his albums included Catch A Fire, Exodus, and the 15-times platinum Legend compilation.

Kevin McDonald's 2012 Marley documentary told his story with a mixture of new interviews and archive footage, while a stage production Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical is currently running in London.

