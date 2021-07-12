Bob Marley musical Get Up, Stand Up! gets full cast announcement

Bob Marley musical cast. Picture: Adrian Boot

By Mayer Nissim

Gabrielle Brooks joins as Rita Marley opposite the already-announced Arinzé Kene as Bob.

The full cast has been announced for the upcoming Bob Marley stage musical Get Up, Stand Up!

Gabrielle Brooks will play Rita Marley, starring opposite the already-announced Arinzé Kene as Bob in the new play, directed by Clint Dyer.

Joining them are Shanay Holmes (Cindy Breakspeare), Sophia Mackay (Judy Mowatt), Melissa Brown-Taylor (Marcia Griffiths), Jacade Simpson (Bunny Wailer) and Natey Jones (Peter Tosh).

Rounding out the cast are Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Savanna Jeffrey, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait and Teddy Wills.

Tickets are available now, with booking available through to April 2022.

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical. Picture: Adrian Boot

Written by Lee Hall, the play has its world premiere at the Lyric Theatre in London, with previews from October 1, 2021 and opening night set for October 20.

Ahead of rehearsals next month, the cast visited several landmarks of Bob Marley's life in London for a photoshoot and teaser video.

Promoters said: "From the hills of rural Jamaica, armed only with his overwhelming talent and righteous beliefs, Bob Marley applied himself with resolute determination to achieve international acclaim for his prophetic musical message – a gospel of love and unity."

Songs that will feature in the musical include 'Exodus', 'No Woman No Cry', 'Waiting in Vain', 'Three Little Birds', 'I Shot the Sheriff', 'Could You Be Loved', 'Redemption Song' and more.

The Bob Marley musical cast at the mixing desk. Picture: Adrian Boot

On being cast as reggae legend Bob last year, Arinzé said: "I feel absolutely honoured to be able to take on this role.

"It is not only an honour to be able to spread Bob Marley’s message further, but to get to be him for a little while is a lifelong dream come true."

Bob’s daughter Cedella added: "Our father’s music means so much to so many people around the world, we’re beyond thrilled to be able to bring it to both fans and new audiences alike in a new way led by the stellar team of Lee Hall and Dominic Cooke, and starring the fantastic Arinzé.

"As a family we feel that our father would be proud to know that his legacy is a source of creative inspiration and continues to bring people together."