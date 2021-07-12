Bob Marley musical Get Up, Stand Up! gets full cast announcement

12 July 2021, 11:07

Bob Marley musical cast
Bob Marley musical cast. Picture: Adrian Boot

By Mayer Nissim

Gabrielle Brooks joins as Rita Marley opposite the already-announced Arinzé Kene as Bob.

The full cast has been announced for the upcoming Bob Marley stage musical Get Up, Stand Up!

Gabrielle Brooks will play Rita Marley, starring opposite the already-announced Arinzé Kene as Bob in the new play, directed by Clint Dyer.

Joining them are Shanay Holmes (Cindy Breakspeare), Sophia Mackay (Judy Mowatt), Melissa Brown-Taylor (Marcia Griffiths), Jacade Simpson (Bunny Wailer) and Natey Jones (Peter Tosh).

QUIZ: How well do you know Bob Marley's lyrics?

Rounding out the cast are Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Savanna Jeffrey, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait and Teddy Wills.

Tickets are available now, with booking available through to April 2022.

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical. Picture: Adrian Boot

Written by Lee Hall, the play has its world premiere at the Lyric Theatre in London, with previews from October 1, 2021 and opening night set for October 20.

Ahead of rehearsals next month, the cast visited several landmarks of Bob Marley's life in London for a photoshoot and teaser video.

Read More: Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman No Cry’ receives moving new official music video

Promoters said: "From the hills of rural Jamaica, armed only with his overwhelming talent and righteous beliefs, Bob Marley applied himself with resolute determination to achieve international acclaim for his prophetic musical message – a gospel of love and unity."

Songs that will feature in the musical include 'Exodus', 'No Woman No Cry', 'Waiting in Vain', 'Three Little Birds', 'I Shot the Sheriff', 'Could You Be Loved', 'Redemption Song' and more.

The Bob Marley musical cast at the mixing desk
The Bob Marley musical cast at the mixing desk. Picture: Adrian Boot

On being cast as reggae legend Bob last year, Arinzé said: "I feel absolutely honoured to be able to take on this role.

"It is not only an honour to be able to spread Bob Marley’s message further, but to get to be him for a little while is a lifelong dream come true."

Read more: Bob Marley's 15 greatest ever songs, ranked

Bob’s daughter Cedella added: "Our father’s music means so much to so many people around the world, we’re beyond thrilled to be able to bring it to both fans and new audiences alike in a new way led by the stellar team of Lee Hall and Dominic Cooke, and starring the fantastic Arinzé.

"As a family we feel that our father would be proud to know that his legacy is a source of creative inspiration and continues to bring people together."

Bob Marley

Bob Marley's 15 greatest ever songs, ranked

Bob Marley

How did Bob Marley die? The Wailers icon's untimely death explained 40 years on
Rare video of Bob Marley singing acoustic 'Redemption Song' months before his death is phenomenal

Rare video of Bob Marley singing acoustic ‘Redemption Song’ months before his death is phenomenal
The 20 best cover versions of all time, ranked

Bob Marley - No Woman, No Cry

The Story of... 'No Woman No Cry' by Bob Marley

Bob Marley's 'No Woman No Cry' receives moving new official music video

Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman No Cry’ receives moving new official music video
Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Brian May says Freddie Mercury would still be performing with Queen today if he were alive

Brian May says Freddie Mercury would still be performing with Queen today if he were alive

Freddie Mercury

The Foo Fighters have transformed into the Dee Gees

Foo Fighters transform into Bee Gees tribute band for lively ‘You Should Be Dancing’ performance

Bee Gees

Bee Gees statue in Isle of Man

Bee Gees statue is unveiled on Isle of Man, near to where the Gibb brothers were born

Bee Gees

Billy Joel

Billy Joel's 15 best songs of all time, ranked

Billy Joel

Singers and their younger selves

These photos of iconic singers with their younger selves are incredible

Music