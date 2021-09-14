Bob Marley gets a stunning larger-than-life statue at Liverpool reggae festival

14 September 2021, 13:33

Bob Marley
Bob Marley. Picture: Getty

By Mayer Nissim

Sculptor Andrew Edwards says we need Bob Marley in our battle for peace.

The Positive Vibrations reggae festival in Liverpool kicked off at the weekend with the unveiling of an impressive statue of Bob Marley.

The 7ft artwork by sculptor Andy Edwards, who previously made a statue of The Beatles on Liverpool’s Waterfront, had been teased for several weeks before it was presented at the launch of the event on September 9.

It now takes pride of place in the city's Baltic Triangle, on the appropriately-named Jamaica Street.

Urban Griot Levi Tafari, who was born and raised in Liverpool, read his poem 'Spirit Dancer' at the unveiling.

"It is an honour and pleasure to be a part of an event that celebrates the greatness of Bob Marley," Tafari told the Liverpool Echo.

"Something I never thought I would have the pleasure of doing."

Read more: The Story of... 'Three Little Birds' by Bob Marley

Edwards added: "Peace is not having a lie-down, it’s a fight. It’s not something static like a word on a T-Shirt, it’s an action, an ongoing struggle.

"Every kind of peace throughout the world is under threat right now and we need our champions. We need Bob Marley and the power he summons at the centre of the ring again.

"We’re about to touch gloves with the toughest challenges humanity has ever faced and there’s only one way to meet that, with love and in unity."

A festival spokesperson said: "Bob Marley is a cultural icon who is recognised and adored all around the world.

"More importantly, he is a symbol of peace, love and unity – all of which are needed more than ever right now.

"We hope the statue of Bob not only celebrates his ongoing legacy, but provides joy, happiness and inspiration to the people who come across and engage with it."

