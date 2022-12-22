Dolly Parton reveals she's 'desperate' to dig up 'really good' secret song she put in a time capsule

22 December 2022, 12:58

Dolly Parton has said she's desperate to dig up a time capsule she buried in 2015
Dolly Parton has said she's desperate to dig up a time capsule she buried in 2015. Picture: NBCUniversal/Youtube

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Dolly Parton has revealed her frustration that a 'really good song' she wrote seven years ago has been buried in a time capsule that's not due to be opened until she's 99 years old.

The 'Jolene' star has revealed that she had created the song to go in a time capsule to celebrate the opening of her Dollywood DreamMore resort in 2015.
The 'Jolene' star has revealed that she had created the song to go in a time capsule to celebrate the opening of her Dollywood DreamMore resort in 2015. Picture: Getty

The time capsule was created with strict instructions not to be opened until the resort's 30th anniversary.

The singer has now revealed that seven years later she is 'desperate' to 'dig up' the song, saying it's ‘driven her crazy’. Picture: NBCUniversal/Youtube
Speaking about the song to Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on the American host's talk show, Dolly said she is worried the tune might 'disintegrate'.
Speaking about the song to Kelly Clarkson during an appearance on the American host's talk show, Dolly said she is worried the tune might 'disintegrate'. Picture: NBCUniversal/Youtube

Dolly Parton, 76, says she's impatient for people to hear the mystery song, because it's something "that nobody’s going to hear ‘til I’m 99 years old – and I might be there, I might not be!"

"You have no idea how that has bothered me. I wanna go dig that up so bad. It’s a really good song!" Dolly said.

"I don’t know whose damn idea that was," she joked.

Dolly Parton, 76, says she's impatient for people to hear the mystery song, because it's something "that nobody’s going to hear ‘til I’m 99 years old – and I might be there, I might not be!". Picture: Getty

"They weren’t expecting me to be there at all, and I probably won’t be. I might be there, who knows," the star added.

"I figure it’ll probably disintegrate and nobody will ever hear it, that’s what bothers me, to think that it’s going to be a song that nobody’s ever gonna here, if it rots in there before they open it."

Dolly Parton first spoke about the mystery tune's existence in her 2020 memoir Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

Music