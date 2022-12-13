Dolly Parton eyes up Elton John collaboration for her upcoming rock album

13 December 2022, 11:10

By Mayer Nissim

Dolly Parton wants to enlist a rock icon for her upcoming album.

Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but she wasn't sure if she deserved that honour when she was first nominated.

She initially rebuffed the nod, explaining that she didn't feel eligible, but soon saw sense and accepted the recognition, being named a first ballot member earlier this year.

When she first knocked back the nomination Dolly said that she hoped to record a rock album in future, and she's already making good on that promise.

As well as some of her own compositions, Dolly will cover a number of massive rock hits for her Rock Star album, which is slated for an autumn 2023 release.

She recently told The Tonight Show that it would include 'Purple Rain' by Prince, '(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction' by The Rolling Stones, 'Stairway To Heaven' by Led Zeppelin and 'Free Bird' by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Parton told Access Hollywood that Journey's Steve Perry would feature on her cover of that group's 'Open Arms', and that she hope to tap Aerosmith's Steve Tyler and Led Zep's Jimmy Page and Robert Plant for the project.

Dolly has now told the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show that she has recorded a version of Elton John's 1974 single 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' and would love the man himself to add his voice and piano to the recording.

"I've sent out a message asking if he would sing with me on it and possibly play the piano," Parton said.

"So if y’all get to see him, say Dolly wants you to sing on her record! So anyway, but I love him, just tell him to enjoy it because it was great fun for me."

Elton and Dolly have performed together before, with the pair of icons duetting on 'Turn the Lights Out When You Leave' at the country music awards in 2005.

Elton John and Dolly Parton performing together in 2005
Elton John and Dolly Parton performing together in 2005. Picture: Getty Images

It wouldn't be the first time Elton has performed a high profile duet of the song he wrote with Bernie Taupin.

John played the song with George Michael in 1985 at Live Aid, and again at Michael's Cover to Cover show at Wembley Arena in 1991, with that version being released as a single that topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

