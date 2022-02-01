Lionel Richie cancels all UK and European concerts for summer 2022

Lionel Richie. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Lionel Richie has pulled out of several scheduled UK and European tour dates this summer.

The American singer-songwriter said he would "hold off" on his European tour due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Lionel Richie was due to perform at this year's Cambridge Club Festival, and the Isle of Wight Festival.

He was also due to perform at venues including Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, as well as Nottingham, Cardiff, Belfast and Hampton Court Palace as part of his Hello! Hits tour.

The 72-year-old is currently performing his residency dates in Las Vegas.

Lionel confirmed his cancelled European dates on social media, saying: "As Covid and its variants continue to impact the world, I have decided to hold off on my European tour this summer.

"The most important thing to me is the health of my fans, band and crew. I hope you all understand and I hope to see you very soon when we can all gather safely."