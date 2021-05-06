Lionel Richie announces UK tour dates: Locations and how to get tickets

Lionel Richie has announced the new dates on his 2022 Hello Tour and he's going to play 21 dates in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Lionel Richie has announced the new dates on his 2022 tour and he's going to be visiting all corners of the UK.

Lionel Richie has announced new dates for his jam-packed UK and European tour.

The American Idol judge is taking to the road and is set to play all over the UK next year.

The 71-year-old's Hello Tour was due to take place in 2020 but was postponed and rescheduled three times due to the pandemic.

Lionel Richie has announced new dates for his jam-packed UK and European tour in the summer of 2022. Picture: Lionel Richie Tour

Lionel Richie is looking to make up for it in 2022 with 21 UK dates including gigs at Longleat Park, Blenheim Palace and Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh.

The Grammy Award-winning singer said of the date changes: "I was originally scheduled to bring my Hello Tour to the UK and Europe in the summer of 2020, but for the health and safety of all, with the world in lockdown, the live music industry was forced to reschedule their 2020 tour dates.

"With the ongoing Covid-19 health crisis, keeping everyone’s health and safety in mind, subsequent rulings and restrictions across the UK and Europe have meant the inevitable postponements of shows and the rescheduling of festivals at which I was scheduled to appear this summer."

Lionel Richie's 'Hello Tour' has been postponed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Richie pictured in 2015. Picture: Getty

How to get tickets for Lionel Richie's 2022 tour

The original Hello Tour – due to start in 2020 – will now take place between June 2, 2022 and August 7, 2022 across the UK and Europe.

Tickets are now on sale via a number outlets with some dates already nearly sold out.

See more: The night Stevie Wonder pulled a brilliant prank on Lionel Richie

To purchase tickets for all 21 UK dates visit the Ticketmaster website here or you can buy both UK and European tickets directly through Lionel Richie's website here.

What are Lionel Richie's 2022 tour dates?