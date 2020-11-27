Paul McCartney unveils stunning trailer for long-awaited McCartney III album sequel

27 November 2020, 10:33

By Tom Eames

Sir Paul McCartney is releasing a third follow-up to his classic 1970 album McCartney, and it promises to be a fantastic LP judging from the trailer.

Paul McCartney has shared a second trailer for his new album McCartney III, which is the latest title in the McCartney album series.

Starting with 1970's McCartney and 1980's McCartney II, the albums see the legendary Beatles artist writing, recording, and performing the entirety of the project on his own.

McCartney III will be released on December 18.

Paul McCartney recording his new album McCartney III
Paul McCartney recording his new album McCartney III. Picture: Capitol/YouTube

The 78-year-old has also announced the McCartney III Songbook, which will feature piano, vocal, and guitar arrangements for every track on the album.

Read more: Paul McCartney and George Michael's version of 'Heal the Pain' is a forgotten masterpiece

The new trailer shows behind-the-scenes footage as well as a preview of the album track 'The Kiss of Venus'.

His daughter Mary took photos for the album, and also appears in the video. Mary has followed from her late mother Linda by continuing the family tradition of taking the images for the latest McCartney album.

