Brian May denies being unfriendly to trans people: "My heart is open as always"

By Mayer Nissim

Brian May was reported to have said some controversial remarks last week.

Brian May has clarified his remarks last week that caused a backlash from some fans.

The Queen guitarist was interviewed by The Sun at ITV Palooza in London about the Brit Awards decision to get rid of gender categories.

May was quoted as calling the decision "ill-thought-out" and is said to have described it as a "knee-jerk reaction" to "woke cancel culture".

"I am sure if Queen started now we would be forced to have people of different colours and different sexes and a trans [person], but life doesn’t have to be like that," May apparently said.

"We can be separate and different."

But now May has written a post on Instagram clarifying his comments and suggesting that his words had been taken out of their proper context.

"Yes - I was ambushed and completely stitched up by a journalist at the recent ITV event," he said.

"And it’s led to a whole mess of press stories making it look like I’m unfriendly to trans people. Nothing could be further from the truth."

He continued: "My words were subtly twisted. I should have known better than to talk to those predatory Press hacks.

"Sincere apologies to anyone who has been hurt by the stories."

May added: "My heart is open as always to humans of all colours, all creeds, all sexes and sexualities, all shapes and sizes - and all creatures.

"We all deserve respect and an equal place in this world. And my grateful thanks to all of you who stepped up to defend me in the last couple of days.

"It means so much that you have faith in me. With love - Bri."

Last week marked the 30th anniversary of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's death.