Adam Lambert belts out stunning performance of 'Nessun Dorma' live in Italy with Queen

By Mayer Nissim

Queen and Adam Lambert cap off a live performance in Bologna with something a bit special.

Queen and Adam Lambert are currently on a European tour, having already wowed the UK in May and June with a string of massive arena shows.

They rocked up to the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno in Bologna, Italy, last night (July 10) where they decided to play something extra special.

Given they were in the birthplace of opera, it was especially appropriate for the band to give a stunning rendition of 'Nessun dorma', the beautiful aria from the last act of Puccini's Turandot.

One of the most well-known melodies from the world of opera, 'Nessun dorma' enjoyed major mainstream recognition when a 1972 recording by Luciano Pavarotti was used during television coverage of the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy.

The moment was captured and shared by an Adam Lambert Twitter fan account:

🎥|@AdamLambert and Queen performing "Nessun Dorma" in Bologna tonight!



It was an amazing surprise!! Adam is beyond stunning 🥺💜



Video by us! pic.twitter.com/c5s8BDIigF — ADAM LAMBERT DAILY (@AdamL_Daily) July 10, 2022

"@AdamLambert and Queen performing "Nessun Dorma" in Bologna tonight!" said the account. "It was an amazing surprise!! Adam is beyond stunning."

Queen + Adam Lambert return to the Unipol Arena tonight (July 11), before going to France on Wednesday for the next show on The Rhapsody Tour at the Accor Arena in Paris.

After Freddie Mercury's tragic death in 1991, Queen have continued to perform live under the "Queen + ...." banner, with Free's Paul Rodgers fronting the group from 2004 to 2009 and former American Idol runner-up Lambert on the mic since 2011.

The Queen + Paul Rodgers lineup released a single studio album The Cosmos Rocks in 2008, but while they have spent time in the studio, Queen + Adam Lambert have yet to release any newly-recorded material.