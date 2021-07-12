This unearthed video of 13-year-old Stevie Wonder performing Fingertips is incredible

12 July 2021, 13:15

This video of Stevie Wonder performing Fingertips is amazing
This video of Stevie Wonder performing Fingertips is amazing. Picture: Getty Images/YouTube

By Naomi Bartram

Stevie Wonder wowed crowds at New York’s Apollo Theatre with his first number one single, Fingertips.

We know Stevie Wonder as one of the most successful songwriters in history.

And music has been part of his life from a very young age, as an unearthed video sees him playing an amazing rendition of Fingertips at just 13 years old.

Stevie Wonder facts: Music icon's age, wife, children, and net worth revealed

The clip, from 1963, shows Wonder performing on the bongos and harmonica, before breaking into song in front of crowds at New York’s Apollo Theatre.

When he was just four years old, Wonder sang as part of his church choir in Detroit, Michigan, before he started busking at the age of ten.

He taught himself an impressive range of instruments, including the harmonica, piano and drums.

A year later, Wonder auditioned for Motown Records at the age of 11, and founder Berry Gordy later said he was "speechless".

Stevie Wonder's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

After changing his stage name to ‘Little Stevie Wonder’, his first single Fingertips was a number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

This made him the youngest artist ever to top the chart in 1963.

Over the next decade, Wonder continued to have huge success in the pop and R&B charts with tracks including ‘Superstition,’ ‘You Are the Sunshine of My Life’ and ‘Higher Ground.’

Stevie Wonder was signed at the age of 11
Stevie Wonder was signed at the age of 11. Picture: Getty Images

With his career spanning across half a century, he continued to write music in the 1980s, with hits ‘I Just Called to Say I Love You’ and ‘Part-Time Lover.’

When a nervous George Michael, 21, sang a duet with Stevie Wonder and blew everyone away

Throughout his amazing career, Wonder has sold 100 million records and ten number ones.

Over the years, other artists have continued to cover his hits including Aretha Franklin, who had a No. 1 with her R&B cover of ‘Until You Come Back to Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do).’

Following a 10-year hiatus, Wonder released ‘A Time to Love’ in 2005, with guest appearances from the likes of Paul McCartney, Bonnie Raitt and Prince.

More from Stevie Wonder

See more More from Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder facts: Music icon's age, wife, children, and net worth revealed
Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert: When is the Party at the Palace and who will perform?

Royals

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

In 1985, a young George Michael was just 21-years-old when he got on stage and sang a flawless performance of hit song 'Love’s in Need of Love Today' with none other than Stevie Wonder himself.

When a nervous George Michael, 21, sang a duet with Stevie Wonder and blew everyone away

George Michael

Clockwise from Left to Right: George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston

These 17 candid photos of '80s pop stars having fun together will take you right back in time

Features

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bob Marley musical cast

Bob Marley musical Get Up, Stand Up! gets full cast announcement

Bob Marley

Brian May has said he thinks Freddie Mercury would still be part of Queen now

Brian May says Freddie Mercury would still be performing with Queen today if he were alive

Freddie Mercury

The Foo Fighters have transformed into the Dee Gees

Foo Fighters transform into Bee Gees tribute band for lively ‘You Should Be Dancing’ performance

Bee Gees

Bee Gees statue in Isle of Man

Bee Gees statue is unveiled on Isle of Man, near to where the Gibb brothers were born

Bee Gees

Billy Joel

Billy Joel's 15 best songs of all time, ranked

Billy Joel