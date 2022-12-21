Whitney Houston's stripped back 'O Holy Night' is out of this world

The remastered HD video showcases The Bodyguard star's exceptional singing voice she recorded for her studio collection One Wish: The Holiday Album, released in 2003.
By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Whitney Houston recorded an incredible rendition of the Christmas carol in 2003.

A video of Whitney Houston singing 'O Holy Night' has astounded even her most dedicated fans.

The unreleased music video, shot in 2003, sees Whitney sing the classic Christmas carol surrounded by a blanket of candles.

"Where did this come from??? This is absolutely BEAUTIFUL.... I thought I had seen everything Whitney had ever done," one fan enthused.
Other Christmas tracks on the album included 'Deck The Halls', 'Silent Night', 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' and 'The First Noel', and the album sold over half a million copies and certified Gold in the United States.
Yet it's the previously unseen official video of 'O Holy Night' that has Whitney Houston fans enraptured.

Taking to the comments, her fans are in no doubt that Whitney's version of the carol was one of a kind.

"Wow, just wow.  I am in love all over again.  I think of Whitney every day.  The voice, the smile, the beauty, the gift.  I love Whitney," another said.

"Oh my God goosebumps all over my body..." a fan said, with a second adding: "This the first time I saw Whitney Houston singing O Holy Night. So much emotion & soul. RIP"

Whitney was a huge Christmas lover, and despite her millions would often turn to help those less fortunate during the holidays.

Throughout her career Whitney would regularly visit children in hospitals, and also send personal notes to the series of charities close to her heart.

Each year she would throw a Christmas party, where she would invite underprivileged children from her hometown of Newark, New Jersey in order to bring them much-needed festive happiness.

Whitney contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to multiple charities such as Fighting AIDS, Fighting Cancer, The Children's Defense Fund, and The National Birth Defects Center (pictured at the nnual St. Jude Children's Hospital Benefit Gala in 1993)
"I remember growing up here. I remember a lot of good times, and I remember a lot of hard times." Whitney said in an interview about the event in 1999.

"Those times haven't changed, so I come back to make those times a little easier if I can."

Whitney contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to multiple charities such as Fighting AIDS, Fighting Cancer, The Children's Defense Fund, and The National Birth Defects Center, but her Christmas parties were all about sheer celebration.

In 1989, she even founded her own charity: The Whitney Houston Foundation for Children was formed to help sick and homeless children.

Christmas 2022 will see Whitney Houston's legacy once again come alive, with her much-anticipated biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody set to be released in the UK on December 26.

Watch the trailers for I Wanna Dance With Somebody below:

Specific details regarding the movie’s plot are yet to be released but according to IMDB it will be “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking”.

The plot summary reads: “The joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time. Tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.”

Director Kasi Lemmons has said of the biopic: "She was a tremendous, incomparable artist, and her story is as awe-inspiring as it is tragic. I feel privileged to be part of bringing her life story and music to the audience."

