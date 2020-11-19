Whitney Houston’s stepson Bobby Brown Junior dies aged 28 in latest heartbreaking tragedy for family

19 November 2020, 10:51

Bobby Brown Junior, the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown and step-son of Whitney Houston, has been found died at his home in Los Angeles.
Whitney Houston's stepson has tragically died aged just 28, five years after the death of his half-sister Bobbi Kristina and eight years after his step-mother's untimely death in 2012.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of death but no foul play is suspected in the youngsters tragic passing.

The sad news is the latest tragedy to befall Bobby Brown, 51, after the death of four family members in recent years.

Bobby Brown Junior (left) son of singer Bobby Brown (right) was found dead at his home on November 19, 2020.
Bobby Brown Junior (left) son of singer Bobby Brown (right) was found dead at his home on November 19, 2020. Picture: Getty
Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina died within 3 years of one another. Pictured, Whitney and Bobbi in 2011, a year before Whitney's death.
Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina died within 3 years of one another. Pictured, Whitney and Bobbi in 2011, a year before Whitney's death. Picture: Getty

His daughter with Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina, died in 2015 aged 22 after being found unconscious in a filled bathtub in her home.

After six months of being cared for in a hospice, Bobbi Kristina died on July 26, 2015, where medical records showed her official cause of death as immersion in water and drug intoxication.

Her husband Nick Gordon - who was later found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit over Kristina's passing, and ordered to pay 36 million dollars to her estate - died earlier this year on January 2, 2020 from a drug overdose.

This fourth tragedy follows the untimely death of Whitney Houston eight years ago, when the 'Run To You' singer was found in a bathtub aged 41, after an overdose at the Beverly Hills Hotel on February 8, 2012.

Whitney's official cause of death was recorded as an accidental drowning, contributed to by heart disease and cocaine use.

The tragic news comes eight years after the death of Bobby Brown Jr's stepmother, Whitney Houston, was found dead of an overdose in 2012.
The tragic news comes eight years after the death of Bobby Brown Jr's stepmother, Whitney Houston, was found dead of an overdose in 2012. Picture: Getty

A year after daughter Bobbi Kristina's death, Bobby Brown acknowledged that he and Whitney Houston's parenting styles had failed her.

“We should have been better,” Bobby Brown said in the interview with 20/20, “We could have been better.”

Bobby Jr, is one of Bobby Brown's seven children and his mother is Kim Ward, who had dated Bobby for 11 years before he became engaged to Whitney in 1992.

