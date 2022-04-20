Songs with a boy's name in the title: A handy list

20 April 2022, 13:50

Boys names
Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

There have been many songs over the years dedicated to men or boys, but how many of them have actually got a boy's anme in the title?

Whether you're looking for a song dedicated to a certain someone (or yourself), or simply need to complete the latest 30-Day Song Challenge, here's a handy list for you all.

And if you're looking for girl's names, head here!

  1. Christopher Cross - 'Arthur's Theme'

  2. Dionne Warwick / Cilla Black - 'Alfie'

  3. Blink-182 - 'Adam's Song'

  4. Lady Gaga - 'Alejandro'

  5. Brotherhood of Man - 'Angelo'

  6. Jim Croce - 'Bad, Bad, Leroy Brown'

  7. Michael Jackson - 'Ben'

  8. Paper Lace - 'Billy Don't Be a Hero'

  9. Rednex - 'Cotton Eye Joe'

  10. Elton John - 'Daniel'

  11. Robbie Williams - 'David's Song'

  12. Taylor Swift - 'Dear John'

  13. Blondie - 'Denis'

  14. ABBA - 'Fernando'

  15. Sister Sledge - 'Frankie'

  16. Robert Palmer - 'Johnny and Mary'

  17. Jimi Hendrix - 'Hey Joe'

  18. The Beatles - 'Hey Jude'

  19. Ray Charles - 'Hit the Road Jack'

  20. Sham 69 - 'Hurry Up Harry'

  21. Pearl Jam - 'Jeremy'

  22. Rick Springfield - 'Jessie's Girl'

  23. Jilted John - 'Jilted John'

  24. David Bowie - 'John, I'm Only Dancing'

  25. Chuck Berry - 'Johnny B Goode'

  26. Fine Young Cannibals - 'Johnny Come Home'

  27. John Leyton - 'Johnny Remember Me'

  28. Rolling Stones - 'Jumpin' Jack Flash'

  29. The Kingsmen - 'Louie Louie'

  30. Modern Talking - 'Brother Louie'

  31. XTC - 'Making Plans for Nigel'

  32. Cat Stevens - 'Matthew and Son'

  33. Toni Basil - 'Mickey'

  34. Elvis Costello - 'Oliver's Army'

  35. Bernard Cribbins - 'Right Said Fred'

  36. Elton John - 'Song for Guy'

  37. Eminem - 'Stan'

  38. James Taylor - 'Sweet Baby James'

  39. Rod Stewart - 'The Killing of Georgie'

  40. Suzanne Vega - 'Tom's Diner'

  41. Don McLean - 'Vincent'

  42. REM - 'What's the Frequency, Kenneth?'

  43. Busted - 'Who's David?'

  44. The Hoosiers - 'Worried About Ray'

  45. Paul Simon - 'You Can Call Me Al'

  46. Jim Croce - 'You Don't Mess Around with Jim'

