Songs with a boy's name in the title: A handy list
20 April 2022, 13:50
There have been many songs over the years dedicated to men or boys, but how many of them have actually got a boy's anme in the title?
Whether you're looking for a song dedicated to a certain someone (or yourself), or simply need to complete the latest 30-Day Song Challenge, here's a handy list for you all.
And if you're looking for girl's names, head here!
-
Christopher Cross - 'Arthur's Theme'
-
Dionne Warwick / Cilla Black - 'Alfie'
-
Blink-182 - 'Adam's Song'
-
Lady Gaga - 'Alejandro'
-
Brotherhood of Man - 'Angelo'
-
Jim Croce - 'Bad, Bad, Leroy Brown'
-
Michael Jackson - 'Ben'
-
Paper Lace - 'Billy Don't Be a Hero'
-
Rednex - 'Cotton Eye Joe'
-
Elton John - 'Daniel'
-
Robbie Williams - 'David's Song'
-
Taylor Swift - 'Dear John'
-
Blondie - 'Denis'
-
ABBA - 'Fernando'
-
Sister Sledge - 'Frankie'
-
Robert Palmer - 'Johnny and Mary'
-
Jimi Hendrix - 'Hey Joe'
-
The Beatles - 'Hey Jude'
-
Ray Charles - 'Hit the Road Jack'
-
Sham 69 - 'Hurry Up Harry'
-
Pearl Jam - 'Jeremy'
-
Rick Springfield - 'Jessie's Girl'
-
Jilted John - 'Jilted John'
-
David Bowie - 'John, I'm Only Dancing'
-
Chuck Berry - 'Johnny B Goode'
-
Fine Young Cannibals - 'Johnny Come Home'
-
John Leyton - 'Johnny Remember Me'
-
Rolling Stones - 'Jumpin' Jack Flash'
-
The Kingsmen - 'Louie Louie'
-
Modern Talking - 'Brother Louie'
-
XTC - 'Making Plans for Nigel'
-
Cat Stevens - 'Matthew and Son'
-
Toni Basil - 'Mickey'
-
Elvis Costello - 'Oliver's Army'
-
Bernard Cribbins - 'Right Said Fred'
-
Elton John - 'Song for Guy'
-
Eminem - 'Stan'
-
James Taylor - 'Sweet Baby James'
-
Rod Stewart - 'The Killing of Georgie'
-
Suzanne Vega - 'Tom's Diner'
-
Don McLean - 'Vincent'
-
REM - 'What's the Frequency, Kenneth?'
-
Busted - 'Who's David?'
-
The Hoosiers - 'Worried About Ray'
-
Paul Simon - 'You Can Call Me Al'
-
Jim Croce - 'You Don't Mess Around with Jim'