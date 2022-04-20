Songs with a girl's name in the title: A handy list
20 April 2022, 13:50
From the very moment that people started writing pop songs, there have been countless tunes dedicated to girls.
But what are the greatest songs that have a girl's name in the actual title?
Read more: Songs with a boy's name: a handy list
Whether you're looking for a song dedicated to a certain someone (or yourself), or simply need to complete the latest 30-Day Song Challenge, here's a handy list for you all:
-
The Rolling Stones - 'Angie'
-
John Denver - 'Annie's Song'
-
Michael Jackson - 'Billie Jean'
-
Simon & Garfunkel - 'Cecilia'
-
Dexys Midnight Runners - 'Come on Eileen'
-
Tom Jones - 'Delilah'
-
The Beatles - 'Eleanor Rigby'
-
Laura Branigan - 'Gloria'
-
Joshua Kadison - 'Jessie'
-
Goo Goo Dolls - 'Iris'
-
Dolly Parton - 'Jolene'
-
Marillion - 'Kayleigh'
-
The Kinks - 'Lola'
-
Rod Stewart - 'Maggie May'
-
Barry Manilow - 'Mandy'
-
The Knack - 'My Sharona'
-
Tina Turner - 'Proud Mary'
-
Fleetwood Mac - 'Rhiannon'
-
Toto - 'Rosanna'
-
The Police - 'Roxanne'
-
Hall & Oates - 'Sara Smile'
-
Leonard Cohen - 'Suzanne'
-
Neil Diamond - 'Sweet Caroline'
Read more: The Story of... 'Sweet Caroline'
-
Steve Winwood - 'Valerie'
-
Cliff Richard - 'Carrie'
-
Elvis Costello - 'Alison'
-
Jimi Hendrix - 'The Wind Cries Mary'
-
Dr Hook - 'Sylvia's Mother'
-
Rod Stewart - 'Baby Jane'
-
The Beach Boys - 'Barbara Ann'
-
Kiss - 'Beth'
-
Deep Blue Tiffany's - 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'
-
The Everly Brothers - 'Cathy's Clown'
-
Neil Diamond - 'Cracklin' Rosie'
-
Prince - 'Darling Nikki'
-
Paul Anka - 'Diana'
-
Simon & Garfunkel - 'For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her'
-
Little Richard - 'Good Golly Miss Molly'
-
Plain White T's - 'Hey There Delilah'
-
The Killers - 'Jenny Was a Friend of Mine'
-
Kool & the Gang - 'Joanna'
-
Billy Joel - 'Laura'
-
Derek and the Dominoes - 'Layla'
-
Smokie - 'Living Next Door to Alice'
-
The Beatles - 'Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds'
-
Blondie - 'Maria'
-
Tom Waits - 'Martha'
-
Boney M - 'Mary's Boy Child'
-
Danny Wilson - 'Mary's Prayer'
-
The Beatles - 'Michelle'
-
Elton John - 'Nikita'
-
Scritti Polliti - 'Oh Patti (Don't Feel Sorry for Loverboy)'
-
Buddy Holly - 'Peggy Sue'
-
John Travolta - 'Sandy'
-
Fountains of Wayne - 'Stacy's Mom'
-
Mark Ronson & Amy Winehouse / The Zutons - 'Valerie'
-
The Everly Brothers - 'Wake Up Little Susie'