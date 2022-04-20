Songs with a girl's name in the title: A handy list

From the very moment that people started writing pop songs, there have been countless tunes dedicated to girls.

But what are the greatest songs that have a girl's name in the actual title?

Whether you're looking for a song dedicated to a certain someone (or yourself), or simply need to complete the latest 30-Day Song Challenge, here's a handy list for you all:

  1. The Rolling Stones - 'Angie'

  2. John Denver - 'Annie's Song'

  3. Michael Jackson - 'Billie Jean'

  4. Simon & Garfunkel - 'Cecilia'

  5. Dexys Midnight Runners - 'Come on Eileen'

  6. Tom Jones - 'Delilah'

  7. The Beatles - 'Eleanor Rigby'

  8. Laura Branigan - 'Gloria'

  9. Joshua Kadison - 'Jessie'

  10. Goo Goo Dolls - 'Iris'

  11. Dolly Parton - 'Jolene'

  12. Marillion - 'Kayleigh'

  13. The Kinks - 'Lola'

  14. Rod Stewart - 'Maggie May'

  15. Barry Manilow - 'Mandy'

  16. The Knack - 'My Sharona'

  17. Tina Turner - 'Proud Mary'

  18. Fleetwood Mac - 'Rhiannon'

  19. Toto - 'Rosanna'

  20. The Police - 'Roxanne'

  21. Hall & Oates - 'Sara Smile'

  22. Leonard Cohen - 'Suzanne'

  23. Neil Diamond - 'Sweet Caroline'

  24. Steve Winwood - 'Valerie'

  25. Cliff Richard - 'Carrie'

  26. Elvis Costello - 'Alison'

  27. Jimi Hendrix - 'The Wind Cries Mary'

  28. Dr Hook - 'Sylvia's Mother'

  29. Rod Stewart - 'Baby Jane'

  30. The Beach Boys - 'Barbara Ann'

  31. Kiss - 'Beth'

  32. Deep Blue Tiffany's - 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'

  33. The Everly Brothers - 'Cathy's Clown'

  34. Neil Diamond - 'Cracklin' Rosie'

  35. Prince - 'Darling Nikki'

  36. Paul Anka - 'Diana'

  37. Simon & Garfunkel - 'For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her'

  38. Little Richard - 'Good Golly Miss Molly'

  39. Plain White T's - 'Hey There Delilah'

  40. The Killers - 'Jenny Was a Friend of Mine'

  41. Kool & the Gang - 'Joanna'

  42. Billy Joel - 'Laura'

  43. Derek and the Dominoes - 'Layla'

  44. Smokie - 'Living Next Door to Alice'

  45. The Beatles - 'Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds'

  46. Blondie - 'Maria'

  47. Tom Waits - 'Martha'

  48. Boney M - 'Mary's Boy Child'

  49. Danny Wilson - 'Mary's Prayer'

  50. The Beatles - 'Michelle'

  51. Elton John - 'Nikita'

  52. Scritti Polliti - 'Oh Patti (Don't Feel Sorry for Loverboy)'

  53. Buddy Holly - 'Peggy Sue'

  54. John Travolta - 'Sandy'

  55. Fountains of Wayne - 'Stacy's Mom'

  56. Mark Ronson & Amy Winehouse / The Zutons - 'Valerie'

  57. The Everly Brothers - 'Wake Up Little Susie'

