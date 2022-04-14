Global Awards 2022: Ed Sheeran and Elton John are among the winners

Elton John and Ed Sheeran. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Ed Sheeran was the big winner at the 2022 Global Awards, taking home three awards in total.

The winners of The Global Awards 2022 were revealed today (April 14). Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations; Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance and Gold, as well as Global Player, to honour the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment.

Global today revealed the 2022 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans.

With his fourth solo album, =, Ed Sheeran won big at The Global Awards 2022, being named Best Male and Best British Artist, with ‘Bad Habits’ revealed as the Most Played Song across Global’s radio stations in 2021.

Sir Elton John - who teamed up with Ed Sheeran last year on the song 'Merry Christmas' - won the Mass Appeal award.

Coldplay were named Best Group, while there were also awards for Anne-Marie, Dave, Justin Bieber and Sam Fender.

The Global Awards 2022. Picture: Global. Picture: Global

Speaking about his triple Global Award win, Ed Sheeran said: “Thank you so much for my Best Male Award, this is really cool, thank you Global for all the support, thank you Ashley it’s been a long journey and thank you from day one for being so supportive.

"And then also Best British Act, I’m very honoured to be part of the British music industry, it’s a very incredible landscape to be part of at the moment, and it has been for the last ten years, but it's very, very exciting at the moment.

"Lots of new and up and coming acts that are very exciting as well. And Most Played for ‘Bad Habits’, thanks to my radio team, and Global for smashing it and to the listeners at home who haven’t complained about it yet!”

The full winners are: