Elton John, Adele and Ed Sheeran among stars nominated for the Global Awards 2022
5 April 2022, 07:00
By Tom Eames
The biggest stars of music and entertainment will be crowned the winners of the Global Awards 2022, on April 14.
The shortlist for The Global Awards 2022, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment, have been announced.
Two of the biggest British breakthrough stars in recent years, Anne-Marie and Becky Hill leadin receiving the most Global Awards nominations with nods in four categories each, closely followed by Ed Sheeran, Joel Corry, Dave, Adele, Coldplayand Mimi Webb, who are nominated in three categories.
Other shortlisted artists include Elton John, Sam Fender, Doja Cat, Years & Years, Aitch, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, Jodie Harsh and ArrDee.
Short-listed podcasts include ‘How to Fail with Elizabeth Day’, Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe’s ‘Parenting Hell’, and ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’, hosted by Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally.
The Classical category features nods for the legendary composer John Williams in his 90th year, as well as Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who goes head to head with his sister Isata.
The winners will be announced on air across Global’s stations on Thursday 14 April, 2022.
THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2022SHORTLIST NOMINEES
(categories judged by industry panel)
Best Group
Biffy Clyro
BTS
Coldplay
D-block Europe
Little Mix
Jonas Brothers
Best Male
Aitch
Arrdee
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Joel Corry
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Years & Years
Best Female
Adele
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Doja Cat
Mimi Webb
Olivia Rodrigo
Raye
Best Podcast
How To Fail With Elizabeth Day
My Therapist Ghosted Me
Rob Beckett And Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell
Sh**ged Married Annoyed With Chris & Rosie Ramsey
The High Performance Podcast
Best British Act
Adele
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Coldplay
Dave
Ed Sheeran
KSI
Sam Fender
Years & Years
Best Classical Artist
Freddie De Tommaso
Isata Kanneh-mason
John Williams
Nicola Benedetti
Sheku Kanneh-mason
Best Hip Hop Or R&B
Central Cee
Dave
Doja Cat
Russ Millions
Tion Wayne
Best Indie Act
Biffy Clyro
Florence + The Machine
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Sam Fender
Stereophonics
Wolf Alice
Best Pop
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Justin Bieber
Joel Corry
Mimi Webb
The Weeknd
Years & Years
Best Mass Appeal Artist
Adele
Anne-Marie
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
Best Dance Act
Diplo
James Hype
Jodie Harsh
Kah-lo
Mk
Rising Star
A1 X J1
Arrdee
Becky Hill
Mimi Webb
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate Mcrae
Tom Grennan
Most Played Song
Awarded To The Artist Responsible For The Most Played Song On Global’s Radio Stations In 2022.