How AI music can soothe your dog’s separation anxiety

One By One Music. Picture: One By One Music

By Tom Eames

If you are one of the many people who adopted a dog in recent times, you may be wondering how to keep your furry friend happy and healthy when you return to your normal routine.

You are not alone: a Japanese startup called One By One Music has a solution for you.

One By One Music is a company that specializes in creating AI-generated music for dogs. The company claims that its music can reduce your dog’s stress by 84%, based on its own research.

The music is designed to be soothing and relaxing, using downtempo beats and ambient sounds that mimic the natural environment.

The company used AI to create customized music for dogs, based on their breed, age, personality, and preferences. Apparently, the AI can learn from the dog’s behaviour and can help dogs cope with various situations, such as thunderstorms, fireworks, or even visits to the vet.

Many dogs suffer from separation anxiety. Picture: Getty

One By One Music is currently offering a subscription service, where users can access the music through their devices at home. The service costs ¥980 (around $6.70) per month, and users can choose from different genres and moods of music.

The company hopes that the music can make dogs happier and healthier. They will have to battle competition with other music streaming services, such as Spotify, which also offer playlists for dogs.

Feedback on the company's website states: "One by One Music, a music service that prevents separation anxiety and behavioral problems, reduces stress in dogs and supports them to coexist happily with their owners. As the director of a veterinary hospital, I wholeheartedly support and support this service. Please try it once. I think you will be healed by the wonderful music."