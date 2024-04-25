Billie Eilish confirms there won't be any singles from next album Hit Me Hard and Soft

Billie Eilish's new album. Picture: Billie Eilish

By Tom Eames

"This album is like a family: I don’t want one little kid to be in the middle of the room alone.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billie Eilish is poised to shake up the music industry once again with her upcoming third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Scheduled to drop on May 17 via Interscope Records, Billie has taken a bold stance by refraining from releasing any singles ahead of the album's launch—a move that has sparked intrigue and conversation among fans and industry insiders alike.

In a landscape where the music scene is heavily influenced by short-form content platforms like TikTok, Billie Eilish's decision to forego traditional single releases is a departure from the norm.

Collaborating closely with her brother Finneas, who is not only her sibling but also her creative partner, Eilish aims to challenge the industry's fixation on fleeting viral moments and 15-second loops.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Finneas expressed his frustration with the current state of music consumption, where songs are reduced to isolated snippets that dominate social media feeds. He emphasized the importance of immersing oneself in the entirety of an album, likening it to a cinematic experience where every track contributes to the narrative arc.

"We’re not even at ‘song’ anymore,” he said. “We’re at the line from the second verse that blew up on TikTok. We’re mostly watching content in vertical that was made an hour ago — some person telling you their thoughts about something from an hour ago.”

Finneas compared the success of Barbie and Oppenheimer last year, which brought people back to the cinema, saying: “Everything’s a counter-movement to the movement. I think that’s going to lead back to immersing yourself in an album. I really do.”

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: Making the Splatter Paint CDs

Eilish echoed this sentiment, revealing her personal aversion to releasing singles divorced from the context of the larger album. By withholding singles, she seeks to preserve the integrity of Hit Me Hard and Soft as a unified artistic statement.

“I don’t like singles from albums. Every single time an artist I love puts out a single without the context of the album, I’m just already prone to hating on it. I really don’t like when things are out of context. This album is like a family: I don’t want one little kid to be in the middle of the room alone.”

Billie and Finneas in 2023. Picture: Getty

Offering a tantalizing glimpse into the album's content, Eilish shared insights about the opening track, 'Lunch,' teasing its unexpected twists and turns. Describing it as a "total false promise," she drew parallels to the shocking opening scene of a movie, setting the stage for a captivating journey ahead.

As anticipation mounts for the release of Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish's unconventional approach underscores her commitment to pushing creative boundaries and defying industry norms. While other artists may rely on a barrage of singles to build hype, Eilish's enigmatic persona and unparalleled talent command attention with a mere 18-second trailer, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the full album experience.