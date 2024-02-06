Sega Bodega returns with atmospheric new single ‘Deer Teeth’

Sega Bodega. Picture: Aidan Zamiri

By Tom Eames

Sega Bodega, the acclaimed electronic artist and producer, has released his first new music of 2024 with the single ‘Deer Teeth’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The track is a preview of his upcoming album, which will be his first solo project since 2021’s Romeo.

‘Deer Teeth’ is a dreamy and atmospheric song that showcases Sega Bodega’s signature blend of experimental pop and futuristic soundscapes.

The track features his distorted and emotive vocals. The song also incorporates elements of ambient, trap, and R&B, creating a unique and captivating sonic experience.

Sega Bodega, whose real name is Salvador Navarrete, is a Paris/London-based artist who has been making waves in the electronic music scene for the past few years.

Sega Bodega - Deer Teeth (Official Lyric Video)

He is also the co-founder of NUXXE, a collective and label that includes artists such as Shygirl, Coucou Chloe, and Oklou. He has produced Shygirl’s debut album Nymph, which was released in 2023 and received critical acclaim.

He has also worked with other prominent artists such as Eartheater, Caroline Polachek, Björk, and Rosalía, showcasing his versatility and talent.

Sega Bodega has not revealed much details about his new album, but he has hinted that it will be a departure from his previous work.

His new single ‘Deer Teeth’ is out now on all streaming platforms. His new album is expected to be released later this year.