Thievery Corporation announce 2024 European tour including London date

Thievery Corporation. Picture: Thievery Corporation/Jen Maler

By Tom Eames

American electronic music duo Thievery Corporation has announced their highly anticipated European tour for 2024.

Formed by Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, the pair is renowned for their eclectic musical styles and is set to embark on an exciting journey across Europe.

The tour begins on June 20th in Barcelona and includes stops in cities such as London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, Athens, and Budapest, concluding in Bosnia on July 19th.

This tour promises an enthralling journey through the continent.

Thievery Corporation - Lebanese Blonde [Official Audio]

Garza and Hilton have shared their excitement for the upcoming tour, expressing their appreciation for Europe’s rich musical culture.

They look forward to connecting with audiences across the continent. Believing strongly in music’s ability to unite, they aim to bring people together with their dynamic performances.

Additionally, Thievery Corporation is currently on a world tour, covering the US and Canada.

Complete tour details and tickets are available on the band’s official website.

European Tour Dates: