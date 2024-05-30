Thievery Corporation announce 2024 European tour including London date

American electronic music duo Thievery Corporation has announced their highly anticipated European tour for 2024.

Formed by Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, the pair is renowned for their eclectic musical styles and is set to embark on an exciting journey across Europe.

The tour begins on June 20th in Barcelona and includes stops in cities such as London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, Athens, and Budapest, concluding in Bosnia on July 19th.

This tour promises an enthralling journey through the continent.

Garza and Hilton have shared their excitement for the upcoming tour, expressing their appreciation for Europe’s rich musical culture.

They look forward to connecting with audiences across the continent. Believing strongly in music’s ability to unite, they aim to bring people together with their dynamic performances.

Additionally, Thievery Corporation is currently on a world tour, covering the US and Canada.

Complete tour details and tickets are available on the band’s official website.

European Tour Dates:

  • June 20th Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz
  • June 21st Madrid, ES Sala La Paqui
  • June 23rd Wicklow, IE Beyond Pale Fest
  • June 25th London, UK Roundhouse
  • June 26th Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique
  • June 28th Amsterdam, NL Melkweg
  • June 29th Cologne, DE Carlswerk Victoria
  • June 30th Berlin, DE Huxleys
  • July 2nd Warsaw, PL Stodola
  • July 3rd Krakow, PL Klub Studio
  • July 5th Eisenstadt, AT Butterfly Dance Fest
  • July 6th Zagreb, HR SRC Salata
  • July 8th Ioannina, GR Peaki Sports Complex
  • July 9th Athens, GR Release Athens
  • July 10th Thessaloniki, GR Moni Lazariston
  • July 11th Sofia, BG Nu Boyana Film Studios
  • July 13th Trencin, SK Pohoda Festival
  • July 14th Budapest, HU Budapest Park
  • July 16th Bucharest, RO Arenele Romane
  • July 17th Belgrade, RS Kalemegdan Park
  • July 19th Tjentiste, BA OK Fest

