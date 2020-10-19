Lady A, Dustin Lynch and Cam among stars joining Smooth Country for Country Music Week interviews

By Rory O'Connor

Smooth Country is delighted to announce its coverage for the first ever digital Country Music Week.

Lee Brice is currently number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and will speak to Smooth Country from his barn to discuss the “best summer we ever had”, how he’s adapted to writing songs remotely and his journey from jobbing songwriter to country superstar.

On Tuesday, Dustin Lynch, who released his latest album Tallahoma in January, will join the show. A full tour was planned, but of course couldn’t take place. Dustin will talk about the frustration of not being able to share the live experience with fans, what he’s been up to in the meantime and plans for the future.

The Morning Show with Eamonn Kelly will welcome Chris Young, as he prepares to release his new album Raised on Country in December, but could there be a surprise in store for his fans?

The Morning Show will also welcome country legends, Lady A, to talk about their recent name change, working as a band while being completely apart from each other this year, and much more!

Rounding off the week’s coverage is Grammy-nominated Cam, who talks to Smooth Country about recently becoming a mother, writing new songs, and the complications that have come with releasing a new album in 2020.

Smooth Country x Country Music Week Digital Line-up - October 2020:

Monday 19th - 09:30 - Lee Brice

Tuesday 20th - 10:10 - Dustin Lynch

Wednesday 21st - 10:25 - Chris Young

Thursday 22nd 09:30 - Lady A

Friday 23rd 10:25 - Cam

Can I watch the interviews after they've been on air?

Check back to the Smooth Country website (www.smoothcountry.co.uk) after broadcast where every Smooth Country interview will be available to read and watch.



How can I listen live to Smooth Country?

You can listen to Smooth Country on DAB, online, on Global Player, or on your smart speaker.

Click here for our handy list on how to listen to Smooth Country on all devices.