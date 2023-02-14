Kelsea Ballerini releases surprise EP and short film for Valentine's Day

14 February 2023, 15:02

Kelsea Ballerini's new music video
Kelsea Ballerini's new music video. Picture: Kelsea Ballerini

By Tom Eames

Kelsea Ballerini has treated fans to a Valentine's Day gift: a brand new EP and short film.

Country star Kelsea Ballerini has released the EP and short film titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

The project is a six-song story and short film, written and directed by Kelsea herself. Kelsea had previously teased the short film, which deals with the breakdown of a relationship.

Kelsea says of the EP and video: “Here’s my healing journey. Here’s my heart. Here’s my truth. I’ve never been this open, I’ve never been this bold, and I’ve never been this proud of my art.

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. Picture: Kelsea Ballerini

"So with love and respect, I’m rolling up the welcome mat. Six song story and short film out now. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

The new EP precedes her UK tour dates, which concludes at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Saturday, February 25.

It also follows her well-received fourth album Subject to Change, which features the singles 'Heartfirst' and 'The Little Things'.

Watch the video below:

