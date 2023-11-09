LeAnn Rimes announces first UK show in six years with epic gig at London's O2

9 November 2023, 14:07

LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes. Picture: LeAnn Rimes

By Tom Eames

GRAMMY Award-winning icon and multi-platinum-selling artist LeAnn Rimes is gearing up for a sensational return to the UK stage after a six-year hiatus.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The music legend has announced a special gig at The London O2, marking the grand finale of her ‘the story… so far’ tour.

This highly anticipated event is scheduled for 8 May 2024, promising her UK fans a night they will never forget.

LeAnn Rimes, whose extraordinary talent has won hearts around the globe, expressed her excitement about the upcoming performance: “Performing at London’s O2 Arena is the stuff of dreams, I’m so excited!! I love the UK and can't wait to make my return and reunite with all my fans. Come and join me for one special night!”

leann rimes - have mercy (the judds backstage cover)

For fans eagerly awaiting this monumental moment, the show at The London O2 will be an opportunity to witness Rimes's musical prowess up close and personal.

The evening will be filled with timeless hits from her illustrious career, including the chart-topping sensation 'Can’t Fight The Moonlight', which conquered the number one spot in eight countries, including the UK.

Audiences can also expect to be serenaded by the globally adored track 'How Do I Live' and the soulful melody of 'Blue'. Furthermore, Rimes will showcase her latest singles 'awakening' and 'spaceship', both of which are featured in her 15th studio album, god’s work.

In addition to this thrilling announcement, LeAnn Rimes has gifted her fans with an extended edition of her latest album, god's work. This gesture demonstrates her deep appreciation for the unwavering support she has received from her dedicated fanbase.

Tickets for this epic event will go on general sale on Friday, 10 November at 10am.

LeAnn Rimes’s return to the UK stage promises not just a concert, but an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts and devoted fans alike.

See more Latest Country Music News

See more Latest on Smooth

