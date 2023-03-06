Nashville TV show cast are reuniting for a UK tour - tickets and venues revealed

Nashville The Reunion Tour tickets. Picture: Christie Goodwin

By Tom Eames

Fans of the Nashville TV series will be very excited to hear that the cast are back!

Four stars of the hit US TV music drama are reuniting for a special UK tour, playing tracks from the series at a number of venues.

Nashville: The Reunion Tour will see Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio take to the stage once more to perform classic songs from the series, as well as their own original material.

Nashville debuted in 2012 and quickly became a massive TV hit in the States and UK. The show was set against the backdrop of Nashville’s music scene, and followed the lives of Clare Bowen as Scarlett O'Connor, Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne, Jonathan Jackson as Avery Barkley and Sam Palladio as Gunner Scott as country music superstars and up-and-coming performers.

Nashville Reunion Tour tickets. Picture: Nashville/Christie Goodwin

The series ended in 2018, but it still has a legion of passionate fans. The show also had 22 soundtracks, including a Christmas album, which collectively sold millions of album around the world.

In the UK alone, Nashville In Concert sold out three tours including a major arena tour in 2018. The series can currently be streamed in the UK on Channel 4.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Thursday (March 9) at 9.30am. VIP ticket packages are available on all dates. Get tickets here.

The dates are: