Rising country music star Taylor Dee dies in tragic car accident, aged 33

23 March 2021, 11:04

Taylor Dee, 33, died in a roll over car crash in Texas on March 14, just two months after releasing her latest single 'Top Shelf Liquor'
Taylor Dee, 33, died in a roll over car crash in Texas on March 14, just two months after releasing her latest single 'Top Shelf Liquor'. Picture: Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Taylor Dee, 33, died in a roll over car crash in Texas on March 14, just two months after releasing her latest single 'Top Shelf Liquor'

Country music star Taylor Dee has died aged 33 in a tragic car crash.

The mother of two rolled her car on a highway in Texas on March 14 at approximately 10pm, police have confirmed.

Euless City Police Department say Dee missed a turn and crashed into a barrier and flipped the car on its roof.

The 33-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was found "found outside the vehicle a short distance away in grave condition".

Taylor Dee died in a car crash in Texas on March 14, 2021.
Taylor Dee died in a car crash in Texas on March 14, 2021. Picture: Instagram

An investigation is underway and toxicology tests are taking place, however police say it does not appear any criminal charges will take place as a result of the accident.

Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, said in a statement to KTVT: "Taylor Dee was the real deal — a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people.

"In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart. She will be missed tremendously."

Dee had released her latest track 'Top Shelf Liquor' on her YouTube channel two months ago.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, to cover the cost of Dee's funeral, which describes the up-and-coming singer as a "shining star".

"Taylor Carroll aka Taylor Dee was a shining star who was going to make it in this world and chasing her dreams like the rest of us wish we could," it says.

Watch Taylor Dee's latest single 'Top Shelf Liquor' below:

"She was a great mother of two beautiful children that she will be leaving behind. She could make you laugh about the craziest things.

"Her spirit was so free and she had a voice that the angels could hear. She had your back even when you didn’t know it. Her laugh is something you can hear when she says LOL. She will be forever loved and missed.

See more: The 50 greatest country songs of the 2010s, ranked

"She left this world sooner than any of us were ready for. Please help our family be able to lay her to rest. Keep Singing and Fly High 07/16/87-03/14/21."

Dee is survived by her two children, son Vayden and daughter River.

Listen to Smooth Country

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Lionel Richie pays tribute to late friend Kenny Rogers in emotional performance of 'Lady'

Grammys: Lionel Richie pays tribute to friend Kenny Rogers in emotional performance of 'Lady'

Lionel Richie

Dolly Parton stunned Irish locals in 1990 by agreeing to perform her hit song 'Coat Of Many Colours' in a crowded pub.

When Dolly Parton gave a rousing impromptu performance in an Irish pub

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton gets her Covid vaccine

Dolly Parton brilliantly changes 'Jolene' lyrics while getting Covid vaccine - video

Dolly Parton

Elton John appeared on TV special Olivia Newton-John: Hollywood Nights when she invited him to come on stage and play a special version of his 1973 hit, 'Candle In The Wind.'

When Olivia Newton-John joined Elton John for a breathtaking stripped-back version of 'Candle In The Wind'

Olivia Newton-John

Morgan Wallen apologises for using a racial slur

Morgan Wallen releases apology video after racial slur and asks fans to not defend him

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Singer and actor Meat Loaf has confirmed he is producing a TV dating show based around his 1993 smash hit single 'I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)'.

Meat Loaf announces TV dating show based on his song 'I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)'

TV & Film

Gabrielle speaks to Smooth's Jenni Falconer

Gabrielle interview: Singer reveals story behind her stage name and how Tracy Chapman changed her life

Music

Aretha Franklin's family have spoken out about new biopic series 'Genius' based on the star's life and say the producers never consulted them

Aretha Franklin's family 'do not support' new 'Genius' biopic and say series is 'extremely disrespectful'

Aretha Franklin

Wet Wet Wet Perform At Edinburgh Castle

Marti Pellow facts: Wet Wet Wet singer's age, wife, net worth, songs and more facts

Features

Adele's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Adele's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Adele