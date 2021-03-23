Rising country music star Taylor Dee dies in tragic car accident, aged 33

By Giorgina Hamilton

Taylor Dee, 33, died in a roll over car crash in Texas on March 14, just two months after releasing her latest single 'Top Shelf Liquor'

Country music star Taylor Dee has died aged 33 in a tragic car crash.

The mother of two rolled her car on a highway in Texas on March 14 at approximately 10pm, police have confirmed.

Euless City Police Department say Dee missed a turn and crashed into a barrier and flipped the car on its roof.

The 33-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and was found "found outside the vehicle a short distance away in grave condition".

An investigation is underway and toxicology tests are taking place, however police say it does not appear any criminal charges will take place as a result of the accident.

Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, said in a statement to KTVT: "Taylor Dee was the real deal — a true talent with a heart and passion not only for her music but for people.

"In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly she allowed her fans to know her heart. She will be missed tremendously."

Dee had released her latest track 'Top Shelf Liquor' on her YouTube channel two months ago.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, to cover the cost of Dee's funeral, which describes the up-and-coming singer as a "shining star".

"Taylor Carroll aka Taylor Dee was a shining star who was going to make it in this world and chasing her dreams like the rest of us wish we could," it says.

Watch Taylor Dee's latest single 'Top Shelf Liquor' below:

"She was a great mother of two beautiful children that she will be leaving behind. She could make you laugh about the craziest things.

"Her spirit was so free and she had a voice that the angels could hear. She had your back even when you didn’t know it. Her laugh is something you can hear when she says LOL. She will be forever loved and missed.

"She left this world sooner than any of us were ready for. Please help our family be able to lay her to rest. Keep Singing and Fly High 07/16/87-03/14/21."

Dee is survived by her two children, son Vayden and daughter River.

