Exclusive

The Shires interview: Ben and Crissie look back at 10 years together and plan to crack America

11 March 2022, 10:00

By Tom Eames

The Shires celebrate a big milestone in 2023, and their new album and tour will perfectly mark the occasion for the UK's leading country band.

The duo - consisting of longtime friends Crissie Roads and Ben Earle - release their brand new album 10 Year Plan today (March 11), ahead of their 10th anniversary next year.

Ben and Crissie caught up with Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly to chat about the new album, as well as their future plans now that they're able to go out and tour once more following a couple of difficult years for everyone.

Watch the full interview above.

Talking about working on the new album, Ben said: "It was all borne out of that kind of crazy two years. We released our last album like a week before lockdown, and… we used the pandemic time quite differently.

"I spent a lot of time songwriting. After I got over the initial shock and frustration – and also the home-schooling. I’ve got a five-year-old and a three-year-old, and I had to home-school them. So once I got through the shock of all that, I was like, 'We should’ve been on tour right now, and I’m actually doing home-school stuff.'

"But then I used a good eight, 10, 12 months just writing in my garden shed, in the garden. I’ve got a little studio setup here. I did a lot of Zoom writing, which was quite new, but interesting. That was one of the positive things, because you got to write with people from Nashville, from LA, and from the UK as well.

"And, yeah, pretty much all the songs [on the album], came out of the sort of pandemic time."

On the meaning of the album's title 10 Year Plan, Crissie said: "It sort of coincides with our 10-year anniversary, which is actually next year, and just looking back over the years that we’ve been together, celebrating all those years that we’ve been together, really."

The Shires
The Shires. Picture: Getty

The Shires also have big plans to fully crack the States now that they can go back out there. Crissie explained: "We’re in talks with the US label at the moment. So hopefully we’ll be able to get out there, and be able to spread our music out there.

"I mean, we’ve got five albums’ worth of material, so it’d be great to kind of go over there, and spread some UK country out there as well."

The Shires' new album 10 Year Plan is out now, and the duo will head out on a headline UK tour in April.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

John Denver

John Denver facts: Country singer's wife, children, career and tragic death explained

Music

The Shires

The Shires facts: Country duo's songs, partners, children and career revealed
Shania Twain is a Canadian country singer who has won 5 Grammy Awards

Shania Twain facts: Country pop legend's age, husband, children and real name revealed

Music

Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers facts: Country singer's wife, children, family, career and death explained

Features

Kacey Musgraves facts: Who is Kacey Musgraves? Age, height, songs and net worth revealed

Kacey Musgraves facts: Country singer's age, height, songs and net worth revealed

Music

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Surprisingly, 'Finish Line' marked the first official collaboration between long-term friendship Sir Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

Elton John and Stevie Wonder celebrate friendship and life's most beautiful moments in new video

Elton John

Paris Jackson explains how her tattoos and piercings pay tribute to her dad Michael

Paris Jackson explains how her tattoos and piercings pay tribute to her dad Michael

Michael Jackson

Gregory Porter

Gregory Porter facts: Singer's age, wife, height and why he always wears a hat revealed

Music

Elvis and Bohemian Rhapsody with Brian May

Brian May says Elvis deserves to be 'portrayed with love' in new biopic

Elvis Presley

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson reaches divorce settlement with husband Brandon Blackstock

Music