Conner Smith tops UK's first ever Country Radio Airplay Chart

11 March 2024, 15:53

C2C Country To Country 2024
C2C Country To Country 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Exciting news for the thriving Country music scene in the UK as a new UK Country Radio Airplay Chart has made its debut.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This groundbreaking initiative is the result of collaboration between Radiomonitor, a leading global radio airplay monitoring company, and the Country Music Association’s (CMA) UK Task Force, comprised of influential leaders within the UK Country industry.

Leading the charge is Alexandra Hannaby, Head of Big Machine Label Group UK and a member of the CMA UK Task Force.

Marking a significant milestone as the first genre-specific radio chart in the UK, the UK Country Radio Airplay Chart will showcase the top songs weekly, drawn from a pool of eligible releases spanning up to three years.

Chart rankings will be based on impressions, reflecting the number of listeners reached with each play.

Conner Smith - Creek Will Rise (Official Music Video)

The unveiling of the chart will become a weekly highlight, with announcements slated for every Sunday at 5pm GMT, spotlighting the week's number one Country Radio UK Airplay song.

The inaugural chart was unveiled on Sunday (March 10), coinciding with the conclusion of the 2024 C2C (Country To Country) festival in the UK.

Conner Smith tops the first ever chart with his current song 'Creek Will Rise'.

Participating stations and programs include Smooth Country, Absolute Radio Country, BBC Radio 2 - The Country Show with Bob Harris, CountryLine: The Big 615 and Downtown Country Radio. They will contribute data for the chart, ensuring a comprehensive representation of UK Country airplay. Airplay metrics will be gathered from Friday through midnight on the following Thursday, with the chart accessible to the public each Sunday at 5pm GMT.

The first top 10 is:

  1. Conner Smith - Creek Will Rise
  2. Cody Johnson - The Painter
  3. Warren Zeiders - Pretty Little Poison
  4. Jordan Davis - Tuscon Too Late
  5. Ashley Cooke - Your Place
  6. Kane Brown - I Can Feel It
  7. Parker McCollum - Burn it Down
  8. Lainey Wilson - Wildflowers and Wild Horses
  9. Bailey Zimmerman - Where it Ends
  10. Chayce Beckham - 23

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Morgan Wallen is heading to London

Morgan Wallen announced as final headliner for BST Hyde Park 2024

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce announces massive UK tour: Dates, venues and tickets revealed

Shania Twain's iconic music video

The Story of... 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' by Shania Twain

Song Facts

Sam Hunt stops concert to share adorable moment with baby daughter and wife Hannah

Sam Hunt stops concert to share adorable moment with baby daughter and wife Hannah

Keith Urban at Nashville International Airport

Keith Urban stuns travellers with surprise performance at Nashville airport

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

MJ the Musical

Win two tickets to see new Michael Jackson musical MJ plus a London trip!

Michael Jackson

David Bowie's daughter is following in her famous father's footsteps with a songwriting career of her own.

David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones releases original song and sounds just like her superstar dad

David Bowie

Madonna and Kylie duet in concert

Madonna and Kylie Minogue get together to duet for the first time ever - video

Madonna

The greatest movie songs ever

The 100 greatest movie songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Bryan Adams scored a huge hit in 1991

The Story of... 'Everything I Do (I Do it For You)' by Bryan Adams

Song Facts

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents