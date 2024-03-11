Conner Smith tops UK's first ever Country Radio Airplay Chart

C2C Country To Country 2024. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Exciting news for the thriving Country music scene in the UK as a new UK Country Radio Airplay Chart has made its debut.

This groundbreaking initiative is the result of collaboration between Radiomonitor, a leading global radio airplay monitoring company, and the Country Music Association’s (CMA) UK Task Force, comprised of influential leaders within the UK Country industry.

Leading the charge is Alexandra Hannaby, Head of Big Machine Label Group UK and a member of the CMA UK Task Force.

Marking a significant milestone as the first genre-specific radio chart in the UK, the UK Country Radio Airplay Chart will showcase the top songs weekly, drawn from a pool of eligible releases spanning up to three years.

Chart rankings will be based on impressions, reflecting the number of listeners reached with each play.

Conner Smith - Creek Will Rise (Official Music Video)

The unveiling of the chart will become a weekly highlight, with announcements slated for every Sunday at 5pm GMT, spotlighting the week's number one Country Radio UK Airplay song.

The inaugural chart was unveiled on Sunday (March 10), coinciding with the conclusion of the 2024 C2C (Country To Country) festival in the UK.

Conner Smith tops the first ever chart with his current song 'Creek Will Rise'.

Participating stations and programs include Smooth Country, Absolute Radio Country, BBC Radio 2 - The Country Show with Bob Harris, CountryLine: The Big 615 and Downtown Country Radio. They will contribute data for the chart, ensuring a comprehensive representation of UK Country airplay. Airplay metrics will be gathered from Friday through midnight on the following Thursday, with the chart accessible to the public each Sunday at 5pm GMT.

The first top 10 is: