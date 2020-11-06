As Time Goes By actor Geoffrey Palmer has died, aged 93

6 November 2020, 13:40 | Updated: 6 November 2020, 13:48

Geoffrey Palmer
Geoffrey Palmer. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Geoffrey Palmer, best known for his roles in comedies like As Time Goes By and Butterflies and the James Bond films, has died aged 93.

The veteran actor was renowned for his prolific career and gloomy and sullen expressions given to his many characters over the decades.

Geoffrey Palmer died peacefully at his home, his agent told BBC News.

He worked regularly with Dame Judi Dench, first as a longtime couple in the sitcom As Time Goes By and later in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies.

His other roles in film included Mrs Brown and The Madness of King George.

Geoffrey Palmer and Judi Dench in 2014
Geoffrey Palmer and Judi Dench in 2014. Picture: Getty

At the start of his career, he appeared in episodes of The Saint and The Avengers, and later featured in Doctor Who and the famous 'Corpse' episode of Fawlty Towers.

As Time Goes By centred around two former lovers who meet unexpectedly years later and marry, running from 1992 to 2005.

In recent years, he appeared in Paddington and W.E, in which he worked with director Madonna.

Palmer was awarded an OBE in 2004 for services to drama.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice

Michael J Fox in 2019

Michael J Fox says he's quit acting due to memory struggle after 22-years with Parkinson's
David Jason and Jenni Falconer

Sir David Jason would love to bring back Del Boy and Only Fools and Horses if he could
Bake Off Peter and Matt Lucas

Bake Off's Matt Lucas feels old as contestant has never heard of Careless Whisper or Spandau Ballet

Bake Off

Stephen Fry interview

Stephen Fry gives update on Hugh Laurie reunion plans and reveals why he'll never sing on camera

More on Smooth

George Michael called into the show from his home in Goring, but not before Richard exposed him as a past anonymous This Morning donor of an eye-watering £50,000 for a children's charity.

When George Michael was exposed on This Morning as secret £50,000 donor who sent needy kids to Lapland

George Michael

Barry Gibb is releasing a new album of country covers of Bee Gees songs

Barry Gibb announces new album of country Bee Gees cover duets including Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John

Bee Gees

Annie Lennox in 1988

Annie Lennox and Eurythmics' 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley

Bee Gees

Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder

Remembering Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder's amazing duets and medleys 20 years apart

Stevie Wonder

Teenage George Michael reveals story of how Wham! got its name in interview clip from 1983

How Wham! got their name: Teenage George Michael reveals story in interview clip from 1983

George Michael