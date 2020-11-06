As Time Goes By actor Geoffrey Palmer has died, aged 93

By Tom Eames

Geoffrey Palmer, best known for his roles in comedies like As Time Goes By and Butterflies and the James Bond films, has died aged 93.

The veteran actor was renowned for his prolific career and gloomy and sullen expressions given to his many characters over the decades.

Geoffrey Palmer died peacefully at his home, his agent told BBC News.

He worked regularly with Dame Judi Dench, first as a longtime couple in the sitcom As Time Goes By and later in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies.

His other roles in film included Mrs Brown and The Madness of King George.

Geoffrey Palmer and Judi Dench in 2014. Picture: Getty

At the start of his career, he appeared in episodes of The Saint and The Avengers, and later featured in Doctor Who and the famous 'Corpse' episode of Fawlty Towers.

As Time Goes By centred around two former lovers who meet unexpectedly years later and marry, running from 1992 to 2005.

In recent years, he appeared in Paddington and W.E, in which he worked with director Madonna.

Palmer was awarded an OBE in 2004 for services to drama.